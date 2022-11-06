Skip to main content

Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Beats Ex-Cal QB Aaron Rodgers

Neither was particularly impressive, but Goff's Lions topped Rodgers' fading Packers

Jared Goff evened up his NFL series with Aaron Rodgers in their matchup of former first-round draft picks from Cal.

Goff is now 2-2 in games against Rodgers when both were starting NFL quarterbacks as a result of  Detroit's 15-9 victory over the Packers on Sunday.

Neither quarterback was outstanding, although Goff was a little better than Rodgers.  Goff was 14-for-26 for 137 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 78.5 passer rating.  Rodgers was 23-for-43 for 291 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 53.5 passer rating. It was the first time since 2017 that Rodgers has thrown as many as three picks, and when he did it five years ago it was his first game after missing seven games with an injury.

This time the Packers suffered their fifth straight loss, tying Rodgers' longest losing streak as a starting NFL quarterback.  It matched the five straight losses he suffered in 2008, his first season as a starter in Green Bay.

Making this one even tougher to swallow was that he led the Packers to the Lions 17-yard line, where Green Bay had a first down with 55 seconds to go, trailing by six.  Rodgers then threw four straight incompletions to assure a Lions second victory of the season.

Here is one of Goff's touchdown passes, followed by two of Rodgers' interceptions.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Lon Horwedel, USA TODAY Sports

