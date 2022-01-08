Former Cal Linebacker Cameron Goode Accepts Invite to Play in Collegiate Bowl.

Outside linebacker will join QB Chase Garbers in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Outside linebacker Cameron Goode will be on the football field at least once more with former Cal teammate Chase Garbers.

Goode has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Garbers previously accepted an invite to show off his quarterbacking skills in the game that will be televised on the NFL Network.

A starter in 37 games at Cal, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Goode previously intended to participate in Hula Bowl all-star game. He made the decision to play in the Collegiate Bowl instead.

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, in an interview conducted during the season, talks in the video above about Goode's development during his college career and what he has to offer to the NFL.

Along with Goode and Garbers, former Cal safety Elijah Hicks has been chosen to play in the 97th annual East-West Shrine Game on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl began in 2012 and was held for nine years before becoming a virtual event last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native of Spring, Texas, Goode spent six years at Cal. He played 11 games in 2021, and was named second-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press and Jon honorable mention by the Pac-12's coaches.

His senior season production included leading the conference in sacks per game (0.68) while finishing second in total sacks (7.5). He led Cal with 9.0 tackles for loss while compiling 46 tackles, a career-high four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

For his career, Goode had 171 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss (-183 yards), 21.5 sacks (-132 yards), two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 13 quarterback hurries.

He had a 32-yard pick-six against Ole Miss in 2017 and a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown the following season against North Carolina.

Cover photo of Cameron Goode by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo