Ex-Cal Defensive Coordinator Bob Gregory Named Washington Defensive Coordinator

Bob Gregory was Cal's defensive coordinator when the Bears were frequently nationally ranked and contenders for conference titles. However, next fall he will be plotting ways to beat Cal.

Gregory was named Washington's defensive coordinator on Monday, 11 years after he left Cal following his eight years of being in charge of the Bears' defense.

Gregory was Cal's defensive coordinator from 2020 through 2009 under Tedford. Cal was nationally ranked at some point in seven of those eight seasons, and in five of those seasons, Cal was ranked in the top 10 at some point. Cal finished three of those eight seasons ranked in the top 25, the only times since 1993 that Cal ended a season nationally ranked.

That includes the 2004 season, when the Bears' only regular-season loss was a 23-17 defeat at the hands of USC, which finished the season as the undefeated national champion. Cal was ranked No. 4 in the final regular-season rankings of both human poll that year, but was No. 5 in the BCS standings, costing the Bears a Rose Bowl berth that went to Texas. (Cal wound up No. 9 after an upset loss to Texas Tech in the Holiday Bowl.)

It also includes the 2006 season, when Cal finished tied for first place in the Pac-10 with USC. It is still the only time since 1958 that the Bears have finished in first place in the conference. (USC went to the Rose Bowl based on its head-to-head win over the Bears.) The Bears ended that season ranked No. 14.

Gregory was also Cal's defensive coordinator in 2007, when the Bears started 5-0 and were ranked No. 2, needing only a victory at home over Oregon State to advance to No. 1. The Bears suffered a heart-breaking 31-28 loss to the Beavers.

A number of Cal defensive players went on to success in the NFL after playing for Gregory. That includes Nnamdi Asomugha, Cameron Jordan, Mychal Kendricks, Lorenzo Alexander, Matt Giordano, Daymeion Hughes, Desmond Bishop, Brandon Mebane, Tyson Alualu, Syd'Quan Thompson, Chris Conte, Thomas DeCoud and Tully Benta-Cain, among others.

Gregory's time at Cal ended after the 2009 season. The Bears were ranked No. 6 in the nation after three games that season, but they ended up unranked, having yielded 30 points or more in five of their final 10 games.

Gregory left to take a job at Boise State as a defensive assistant, a move that led people to believe he was forced out at Cal. However, Tedford said it was Gregory's decision. Gregory was replaced by Clancy Pendergast.

Now 57 years old, Gregory was Washington's outside linebackers coach in 2020 before being promoted to the defensive coordinator position, replacing Pete Kwiatkowski, who left to become Texas' defensive coordinator.

"Coach Gregory is the perfect fit to take over the reins as our new defensive coordinator," said Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake, according to Husky Maven. "He has extensive experience as a coordinator in this league and has been a big part of our success on that side of the ball the last seven seasons."

