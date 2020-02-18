CalSportsReport
Cal Football: OT Colin Hamilton Reportedly Commits to Cal as Walk-On

Jake Curtis

Colin Hamilton, an offensive lineman from Seattle (Wash.) King's High School, has committed to coming to Cal next fall as a preferred walk-on, 247 Sports reported Monday. He would be part of the Bears' 2020 class.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Hamilton did  not have any sholarship offers from BCS schools, but he did have offers from Central Washington, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State and Williams, according to the website.

Hamilton had visited Washington, Cal and Columbia in recent weeks. Oregon and Oregon State had also offered him the opportunity to walk-on at their programs.

"I think in the end, I didn't really have one particular reason I chose Cal," Hamilton told 247 Sports. "I think it was just a gut feeling that I felt that was the school that had the best fit for me as an athlete and a student. I feel that I fit in best with their program. I think a big factor was that I've had a little bit of a longer relationship with the team down at Cal."

al signed only two offensive lineman in the 2020 class.

"That is something that also went into my decision," Hamilton said, according to 247 Sports. "One of my big goals is to earn a scholarship in these next couple of seasons. Having a smaller recruiting class helps and I feel I have the attributes to build into a Pac-12 starting lineman."

(Click here for highlights of Hamilton.)

Cal has had a lot of success with walk-ons. Running back Patricks Laird, who played for the Miami Dolphins this past fall, and safety Ashtyn Davis, who is expected to be taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, are just two examples.

When Cal defeated USC in Los Angeles in 2018, the Bears had five former walk-ons on the field when they got their crucial first down to clinch the victory.

