Seahawks Sign Former Cal TE Ian Bunting

He was waived by the Cardinals on Monday

Former Cal tight end Ian Bunting, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

The Seahawks needed another tight end on the roster after Luke Willson suddenly announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Bunting will compete for a spot on the roster with other tight ends at the bottom of the depth chart, including Cam Sutton and Tyler Mabry.

Gerald Everett is listed as the Seahawks' first-team tight end, with Will Dissly as his backup.

Arizona waived Bunting on Monday. The writing was on the wall during the preseason for Bunting, who did not have any passes thrown his way in the first two preseason games.

He was on the field for eight plays in Arizona’s first preseason game and he was not targeted with any passes. In the Cardinals’ second preseason game last Friday, Bunting played just two plays on offense and 13 plays on special teams. Again he was not targeted with any passes, although he did record one special-teams tackle.

Bunting was not listed among the top four tight ends on the Arizona depth chart, and when defensive lineman J.J. Watt, linebacker Dennis Gardeck and wide receiver Andy Isabella were activated Monday, somebody had to go.

Bunting has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Bunting had 29 catches for 319 yards and no touchdowns while at Cal. He went undrafted and has spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals.

.

Cover photo of Ian Bunting by Steve Dykes, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport