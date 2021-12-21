Cal Announces Championship CALiber Initiative To Support Bears Football

More money for the staff and for recruiting are among the goals of the initiative

Cal announced a new initiative designed to provide more funding for Golden Bears football and more support for head coach Justin Wilcox.

More money for members of the Cal coaching staff is part of the goal of the initiative, and was one of the things Wilcox reportedly was seeking in his discussions regarding a contract extension. None of the members of Wilcox's original coaching staff at Cal is still on the staff. This aims to attract and retain top assistant coaches. More money for recruiting is also part of the goal of this initiative.

Here is the Cal release on the announcement:

The Cal Athletics Fund and Cal football are excited to announce the creation of Championship CALiber, an initiative to provide additional support for the Golden Bears and Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox to help elevate the success of the football program. Championship CALiber is made possible through the generosity of several donors who have been dedicated to the long-term success of the football program for many years. Together, they have pledged close to $2 million over three years towards this new initiative. These individuals include Bryan Cameron, Bradford Hall Jr., Grant and Suanne Inman, Kevin and Jeanette Kennedy, Greg and Carey Richardson, Randy Scott, John and Peggy Stock, and Jack and Elizabeth Weingart, plus the San Francisco Grid Club. "We are delighted to collaborate with the athletic department in providing donors, alums and fans with a new way to directly and tangibly support coach Wilcox as he builds Cal into a consistently competitive football program that achieves great success on and off the field," Greg Richardson said. Championship CALiber will provide the football program with funding to target three key areas that can have an immediate impact: ---Player Wellness – an increased commitment to the overall student-athlete experience, including an enhanced nutrition and fueling program ---Recruiting – increasing travel funds, staffing and the use of software to strengthen the recruiting process ---Staffing - enhancing salaries to recruit and retain elite coaches and support staff "Coach Wilcox has established an incredible culture and foundation for our student-athletes to thrive, and I am excited for the future of our program," Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. "With the support of our Championship CALiber initiative, we will position funding for Cal football to be in the top half of the conference, providing it the necessary resources to compete for championships and achieve academic excellence." Those interested in joining the Championship CALiber initiative can give at the following levels: ---Bear Territory ($100k+) ---Victory Cannon ($50k+) ---Blue and Gold ($25k+) Each level grants exclusive access to Cal football while providing the funds necessary to truly become Championship CALiber. To support Cal football, gifts can be made here. Questions can be directed to at (559) 389-1853 or atbrooks@berkeley.edu.

.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox By Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport