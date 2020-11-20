ESPN Reports Isaiah Humphries' Allegations Against Penn State Before He Transferred to Cal

Cal defensive back Isaiah Humphries, who opted out of the 2020 season, alleged that while he was at Penn State, Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin told him not to talk to police following a fight with a star linebacker in a 2018, according to allegations contained in a university report obtained and reported by ESPN.

The university report included an incident involved punching, choking and a knife being pulled, according to the ESPN report.

It is part of a draft report that was included in a 2019 Title IX inquiry into sexual assault allegations in the Penn State locker room.

Humphries sued Penn State last January, accusing four ex-teammates at Penn State of hazing him and claiming Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin retaliated against him after he reported it

Humphries transferred from Penn State to Cal following the 2018 season. He sat out the 2019 season as a transfer, and competed for playing time during the Bears’ four days of spring practice last March.

He is one of nine Cal players who opted out of the 2020 season so he is not on the Golden Bears’ current roster. Cal has not established a potential 2021 roster.

According to the ESPN story, the university report does not include conclusions by investigators, but contains interviews with dozens of football players, coaches and staff.

Here is an excerpt from the ESPN report:

Humphries told investigators that, after his fight with linebacker Micah Parsons in March 2018, he met with Franklin in the coach's car outside the Lasch football building, according to the report. The investigator wrote: "Mr. Humphries added that Coach Franklin came and said, 'Don't talk to the police because Micah is his start [sic] player and makes money, so if he gets in trouble, he's gone,' meaning Mr. Humphries would be gone."

In a statement to ESPN, a university spokesperson said, "Franklin has made it clear that he did not instruct Mr. Humphries to avoid contacting authorities."

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.