SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

ESPN Reports Isaiah Humphries' Allegations Against Penn State Before He Transferred to Cal

Penn State head coach James FranklinPhoto by Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal defensive back Isaiah Humphries, who opted out of the 2020 season, alleged that while he was at Penn State, Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin told him not to talk to police following a fight with a star linebacker in a 2018, according to allegations contained in a university report obtained and reported by ESPN.

The university report included an incident involved punching, choking and a knife being pulled, according to the ESPN report.

It is part of a draft report that was included in a 2019 Title IX inquiry into sexual assault allegations in the Penn State locker room.

Humphries sued Penn State last January, accusing four ex-teammates at Penn State of hazing him and claiming Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin retaliated against him after he reported it

Humphries transferred from Penn State to Cal following the 2018 season. He sat out the 2019 season as a transfer, and competed for playing time during the Bears’ four days of spring practice last March.

He is one of nine Cal players who opted out of the 2020 season so he is not on the Golden Bears’ current roster. Cal has not established a potential 2021 roster.

According to the ESPN story, the university report does not include conclusions by investigators, but contains interviews with dozens of football players, coaches and staff. 

Here is an excerpt from the ESPN report:

Humphries told investigators that, after his fight with linebacker Micah Parsons in March 2018, he met with Franklin in the coach's car outside the Lasch football building, according to the report. The investigator wrote: "Mr. Humphries added that Coach Franklin came and said, 'Don't talk to the police because Micah is his start [sic] player and makes money, so if he gets in trouble, he's gone,' meaning Mr. Humphries would be gone."

In a statement to ESPN, a university spokesperson said, "Franklin has made it clear that he did not instruct Mr. Humphries to avoid contacting authorities."

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

At Last, Cal Announces its Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Cal Treks to Corvallis for a Two-Day Event to Christen the Hoops Season

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Football Picks: Mid-November and It's Week 3

Utah Hopes to Finally Get in a Game with USC Paying a Visit

Jeff Faraudo

NFL Fantasy Experts Expect Ex-Cal Star Jared Goff to Flounder Monday

Fantasy writers loved the Rams quarterback Jared Goff last week, but don't anticipate much from him in nationally televised game on Monday night against Buccaneers

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Preview Box for Saturday's Game at Oregon State

Bears look to bounce back from poor showing against UCLA when they face an Oregon State team that has lost its first two games

Jake Curtis

Cal Must Improve Tackling With Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson Next

Bears' biggest shortcoming in the lopsided loss to UCLA was poor tackling, and Cal must be better in that regard against the Beavers' running game, featuring the Pac-12's best running back

Jake Curtis

Cam Bynum Says He's Tried to Keep An Even Keel Throughout This Crazy Season

Even After Returning, Cal Senior CB Knew This Season Would be Unique

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Will Allow Football Games Against Nonconference Opponents

This reversal opens up some scheduling possibilities if games between Pac-12 foes are canceled for virus-related issues.

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Transfer Jarred Hyder Won't Be Available This Season

Cal was hoping the sophomore who played at Fresno State last season would get a waiver to play for the Bears immediately, but reportedly that request was denied

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: 5 Questions About Oregon State Answered by Oregonian Writer

How good are Beavers RB Jermar Jeffers and QB Tristan Gebbia, and where is preseason All-America LB Hamilcar Rashed heading into Saturday's game against Cal?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears Have Their Most Physical Practice of the Year Tuesday

Return of the defensive line enables Cal to have a more "legitimate" practice than it did going into UCLA game, but will it make a difference against Oregon State?

Jake Curtis