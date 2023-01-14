Cal Quality Control Analyst Kenny Hill Hired to Incarnate Word Staff

Kenny Hill, a former Texas A&M and TCU quarterback who was Cal's offensive quality control analyst this past season, has been named running backs coach at Incarnate Word.

Hill was also named associated head coach at Incarnate Word, which is an FCS program.

Hill was a backup to Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M in 2013 and became the Aggies starter in 2014. He later transferred to TCU and was the Horned Frogs starting quarterback for two seasons.

Hill joined the TCU coaching staff in 2018 and became quarterbacks coach by 2021. When former Cal coach Sonny Dykes was hired as TCU's head coach following the 2021 season, Hill was not retained on the Horned Frogs' staff.

That is when Hill joined the Cal staff as a quality control analyst for the Bears' offense. He spent just one season with the Golden Bears.

