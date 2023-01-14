Skip to main content

Cal Quality Control Analyst Kenny Hill Hired to Incarnate Word Staff

The former Texas A&M and TCU quarterback spent one year with the Golden Bears
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kenny Hill, a former Texas A&M and TCU quarterback who was Cal's offensive quality control analyst this past season, has been named running backs coach at Incarnate Word.

Hill was also named associated head coach at Incarnate Word, which is an FCS program.

Hill was a backup to Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M in 2013 and became the Aggies starter in 2014. He later transferred to TCU and was the Horned Frogs starting quarterback for two seasons.

Hill joined the TCU coaching staff in 2018 and became quarterbacks coach by 2021.  When former Cal coach Sonny Dykes was hired as TCU's head coach following the 2021 season, Hill was not retained on the Horned Frogs' staff.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That is when Hill joined the Cal staff as a quality control analyst for the Bears' offense. He spent just one season with the Golden Bears.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Cal USC women
Basketball

Cal Women Lose by 20 Points to USC

By Jake Curtis
Sturdivant Darren Yamashita
Football

Cal Transfer WR J.Michael Sturdivant Commits to UCLA

By Jake Curtis
Former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson V hands the ball off
Football

New Cal QB Sam Jackson V's High School Coaches Give Him High Marks

By Jeff Faraudo
Aaron Rodgers Jeff Hanisch
Football

Packers GM Implies Aaron Rodgers Would Be Green Bay's QB in 2023

By Jake Curtis
Former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson V
Football

QB Sam Jackson Brings `Electric Ability as a Runner,' Says TCU Beat Writer

By Jeff Faraudo
Jemraine Terry II
Football

Cal Transfer Tight End Jermaine Terry II Commits to Oregon State

By Jake Curtis
Cal center Lars Thiemann
Basketball

Cal Crumbles in the Second Half in Decisive Loss at Washington State

By Jeff Faraudo
New Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V
Football

Cal Football Hopes It Has Found Its Next QB: TCU Transfer Sam Jackson V

By Jeff Faraudo