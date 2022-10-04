Cal QB Jack Plummer Expected to Be Ready to Start Against Colorado

Cal does not play a football game this week, but the Bears already received some good news for next week's game at Colorado: Quarterback Jack Plummer is expected to be ready to start that game.

There was concern in the closing minutes of Saturday's 28-9 loss to Washington State when Plummer appeared to injury his leg, causing him to hobble around and eventually be replaced by backup Kai Millner for the final few plays of the game.

But head coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday that Plummer is expected to be ready to go in the Oct. 15 game against the 0-5 Buffaloes.

"A little bit dinged up, but anticipate him being ready to go after the bye week," Wilcox said of Plummer's status. "We were told that it's not a long-term issue."

Wilcox responded with a definitive "yes" when asked whether he expects Plummer to start against Colorado.

Cal (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) will need to provide better protection for Plummer. He was sacked six times and hit several other times against Notre Dame three weeks ago, but was not sacked at all against Arizona the following week. However, Washington State sacked Plummer four times, and he has been sacked 16 times for the season, tied for the most sacks allowed in the Pac-12.

Much of that has to do with the effectiveness of the running game, which was outstanding against Arizona and ineffective against Notre Dame and Washington State.

The other factors are Plummer's escapability and the offensive line. Plummer showed an ability to avoid sacks and scramble for significant gains against Notre Dame, and the changes to the offensive line paid dividends against Arizona. But after more ineffective offensive line play against Washington State, Wilcox and his staff must decide whether further changes are needed up front.

"It's up for debate," Wilcox said. "We're trying to find the best combination of guys to identify the guys they're supposed to block and use the proper technique to block them. Obviously this past week wasn't near good enough in any regard. I believe those guys can play much better. Right now we are looking at everything."

Cal is unlikely to have offensive lineman Spencer Lovell back for the Colorado game. He started the first three games, but missed the past two because of injury, and is considered doubtful for the Colorado game.

In any case, Cal needs to protect Plummer better, not only because sacks limit offensive effectiveness but because too many hits increase Plummer's chances for injury.

.

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.