Cal QB Jaden Casey Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Cal got a bit of a surprise as freshman quarterback Jaden Casey said via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal with the intention of going to a different school.

Casey was Cal's highest-rated recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports. Rivals.com gave Casey a 5.7 rating, which tied three other Bears recruits for the second-highest rating in Cal's 2020 class, behind only running back Chris Street.

Casey enrolled at Cal in January of 2020 and took part in the Bears' shortened spring practice last spring. He redshirted the 2020 season as a freshman, but was expected to compete for the backup quarterback job this spring since Devon Modster, last season's backup to Chase Garbers, entered the transfer portal.

Now the competition for Cal's backup quarterback involves Spencer Brasch, Robby Rowell, and Zach Johnson. Kai Millner, who will arrive in the fall as a freshman, might get a shot at the backup job as well.

Casey was rated as a three-star quarterback from Calabasas High School. He initially committed to Fresno State, but then changed his mind and signed with Cal after being recruited by Beau Baldwin, who was then Cal's offensive coordinator but is now the head coach of Cal Poly.

In his twitter message Casey said, "After talking to my family and people closest to me, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."

Casey had scholarship offers from a number of colleges while in high school, including Alabama, Indiana, Iowa State, Missouri and several Pac-12 schools.

Cal has already received a commitment from a quarterback in the class of 2022: Justyn Martin.

Cover photo of Cal head coach Justin Wilcox by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

