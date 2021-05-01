Report: Cal OT Jake Curhan Unlikely to Be Drafted Due to Heart Issue

Jake Curhan will probably sign a free-agent contract with an NFL team if he is not drafted

Former Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan was hoping to be a late-round pick in this year's NFL draft, but he is likely to go undrafted because of a possible heart condition, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Curhan was was at Cal for five years and was a starter for his final four years at Cal, and there was never any report of any such condition, and he never displayed any symptoms, according to the report. Players eligible for the draft must undergo extensive medical testing.

Curhan is still expected to sign with a team as a free agent. He was an offensive tackle at Cal, but is likely to be a guard in the NFL.

The final day of the NFL draft is Saturday, when rounds four through seven will be held. Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum is expected to be a late-round pick.

The Jake Curhan File

Offensive lineman, 6-foot-6, 330, Larkspur, Calif. (Redwood HS)

Cal – 2016-20; Undergraduate Degree – Business Administration (December 2020)

---Curhan was a two-time honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in his final two seasons as a 2019 junior and 2020 senior.

---He 40 of 42 possible games, all at right tackle, including all 13 as both a 2018 sophomore and junior.

---Curhan had a streak of 39 consecutive starts -- which included all 38 games of three consecutive seasons from 2017-19 and his 2020 season-opener as a senior at UCLA -- halted when he did not start the next two 2020 contests at Oregon State and vs. Stanford due to COVID-19 protocols. He returned to the starting lineup for the final collegiate contest of his career in a home win against Oregon

