Cal Football: OT Jake Curhan on Outland Trophy Watch List

Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan has been named to the Watch List for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman in college football.

The announcement was made by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday. The Watch List is not exactly an exclusive club: There are 85 players on this preseason Watch List.

Curhan has started each of Cal's last 38 games over the past three seasons, all at right tackle, including 13 as both a 2018 sophomore and 2019 junior, as well as all 12 during his 2017 redshirt freshman campaign. His streak of 38 straight games started is tied with defensive end Luc Bequette and cornerback Camryn Bynum for the longest current Cal run of consecutive starts.

No Cal player has ever won the Outland Trophy, which was first awarded in 1946.

Curhan is one 11 Pac-12 players on the Outland Watch List, and one of those is Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was the 2019 Outland Trophy winner.

Sewell is one of two players from Oregon on the Watch List, the other being Jordon Scott. USC and Stanford also have two players apiece on the watch list -- Jay Tufele and Alijah Vera-Tucker from USC, and Chris Dalman and Walker Little from Stanford. Others on the list from the Pac-12 are Brandon Kipper of Oregon State, Abraham Lucas of Washington State, Levi Onwuzurike of Washington and Donovan West of Arizona State.

Alabama has the most players on the Outland Watch List with four.

Names can be added and removed from the list over the course of the football season—assuming there is a college football season in 2020. The winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced in early December, and the award will be presented on Jan. 13, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

