Lions QB Jared Goff Placed on COVID List

Former Cal quarterback might be able to return in time to play in Sunday's game against Atlanta

A day after having his best performance of the season, former Cal quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID list by the Detroit Lions on Monday.

However, it's possible Goff might be able to return in time to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL changed its safety protocols last week to allow vaccinated players to return to action more quickly.

Now a vaccinated players can clear protocols as soon as the day after they test positive for the virus, provided the player is asymptomatic and his viral load surpasses a benchmark.

Goff has been vaccinated so he has a chance to be released from the COVID list before Sunday's game.

Before the recent change in the NFL protocols, players were required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, though vaccinated players could return sooner if they produced two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart.

The Lions (2-10-1) have placed 12 players on the COVID list in the past 15 days, but losing Goff would be a major blow. If Goff cannot play, Tim Boyle probably would be Detroit's quarterback.

Goff led Detroit's 30-12 upset of the Arizona Cardinals, Goff completed 21-of-26 passes for 218 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 139.7, which was his best of the 2021 season.

Goff has 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions, and over the past three games he has nine touchdown passes with just two picks.

.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.