    December 27, 2021
    Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Taken Off COVID List, Returns to Lions

    Detroit quarterback likely to start against Seattle after missing Sunday's loss to Atlanta
    Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff has cleared protocols, allowing him to be taken off the COVID list on Monday, and presumably he will be the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

    Goff missed Sunday’s 20-16 loss to Atlanta after testing positive for COVID last Monday and being placed on the COVID/reserve list.

    Goff was coming off his best performance in the 30-12 victory over Arizona on Dec. 19, and after he tested positive there was speculation that Goff might be cleared in time for play against the Falcons. He prepared for the game remotely and attended all meetings virtually. Goff also underwent medical treatment to try to get rid of the virus.

    However, he was still testing positive heading into the weekend and had to miss Sunday's game. Just one day later he was cleared.

    Tim Boyle was the Lions’ starting quarterback against Atlanta, and he played fairly well. He completed 24-of-34 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown, and put the Lions in position to win the game. But he threw an interception with 33 seconds left and the Lions at the Falcons' 9-yard line.

    Goff has had a so-so season for the Lions, who have a 2-12-1 record. Goff has thrown 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions, and his passer rating of 90.0 ranks 21st among current starting NFL quarterbacks.

    However, he has been more efficient in recent games. In his last four games, he has nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions, and his passer rating was better than 120 in two of those four games.

    Goff likely will be without one of his top targets on Sunday, because coach Dan Campbell said wide receiver Josh Reynolds has tested positive for the virus. 

    Cover photo of Jared Goff by Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

