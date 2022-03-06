QB Jayden Daniels Won't Be Coming to Cal; He's Headed for the SEC

There was some speculation when Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal that he might end up at Cal, which had recruited Daniels out of high school.

Well, that's not going to be the case apparently, as Pete Thamel reported Sunday that Daniels has committed to LSU.

It is also interesting that Daniels apparently will be eligible to participate in spring football practice at LSU. Classes for the spring term at LSU began January 18 and end May 5. LSU's spring football practice is scheduled to begin March 24 and end with the April 23 Spring Game.

With the addition of Daniels, LSU has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Myles Brennan, Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard, who enrolled in January.

Brennan, a sixth-year senior, threw for 1,112 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, in three starts in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. Brennan was expected to return as the starting quarterback in 2021, but again suffered a season-ending injury.

Max Johnson was LSU's starting quarterback for most of the 2021 season, but he transferred to Texas A&M after the season. He threw 27 touchdown passes with just six interceptions last season.

Daniels had been Arizona State's starting quarterback each of the past three seasons. He showed tremendous potential in 2019, when earned the starting job as a true freshman, but he regressed in 2021 when he threw 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

He entered the transfer portal after a number of ASU assistant coaches were let go following allegations that the Sun Devils had violated NCAA rules.

