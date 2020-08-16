When Jets traded Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, it was assumed that the safety they got in in return, Bradley McDougald, would replace Adams in the starting lineup. However, the news coming out of the Jets training camp seems to suggest that former Cal star Ashtyn Davis is competing for playing time, possibly even a starting job.

On Friday, Kristian Dyer of Sports Illustated's Jets Country wrote about Davis, saying this:

A third round pick of the Jets in April’s NFL Draft, Davis went from a shock selection by a team that featured the steady Marcus Maye and an All-Pro safety in Jamal Adams to now being in a position battle to start alongside Maye. The trade of Adams three weeks ago to the Seattle Seahawks has opened up playing time for Davis.

"I haven't thought that far ahead," Davis told Jets Country Friday regarding his chance for immediate playing time. "I’m just trying to learn from Marcus and the guys that have a better understanding of the scheme and technique – I’ll play whatever role is assigned to me.

"[Maye's] been here the longest, so he’s obviously had some success at the position and so I’m trying to learn from him and see what coach D [defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson] wants and just trying to learn as much as I can from him.”

The fact that Maye and Davis both can play either safety position gives the Jets some flexibility to use Davis.

In a July 26 story, ESPN.com had this to say about Davis:

The Jets also expect third-round pick Ashtyn Davis to make an immediate contribution. He's bright, tough, competitive and ultra-athletic, with the ability to play free and strong safety. He has "Gregg Williams' kind of player" written all over him, so don't be surprised if he secures a role.

Williams, the Jets defensive coordinator, raved about Davis in a Thursday conference call, according to Jets Country.

“I love the fact that he had to walk on and he had to do everything he could to just get a scholarship and get some time at the college level to play,” Williams said. “But he’s done very well with everything we’ve seen, he’s going to have to slow down mentally and that’s what happens when any young guy comes into our league and this league is not one of those things where you just do a couple of things and let him go.”

Besides contending for playing time at safety, Davis is likely to get on the field as a special-teams performarer.

“I’m a fast guy and special teams is just defense in space so it’s a good opportunity to show that I can do the things I need to do on defense as well as making a contribution on the field,” Davis told Jets Country. “I’m competitive so as long as I’m on the football field so when I’m out on the field, regardless of what it is, I like doing it.”

It remains to be seen whether Davis will receive significant playing time this season, but if he continues to make the progress he made over the past few seasons it seems certain he will be an NFL starter eventually.

You can't teach his speed and his instincts.

