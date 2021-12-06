Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Cal Starting DE JH Tevis Enters Transfer Portal

    He was a two-year starter for the Bears, and announced that he is headed elsewhere
    JH Tevis, who had turned into a standout defensive end in Cal's three-man front, announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal.

    Tevis did not mention which schools he is considering as his next destination, but he will be a graduate transfer with two years of college eligibility remaining.

    Tevis started three of Cal's four games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he was a starter this past season.

    In 12 games in 2021, Tevis recorded 37 tackles, which is seventh on the team but a good number for his position. He had 5.5 tackles for loss, which tied for the fourth-most on the team. His best game may have been the season opener against Nevada, when he had 2.5 tackles for loss.

    Tevis was one of four Cal players named to the COSIDA Academic All-District 8 team this year.

    Cal provided this information about Tevis at the time of his selection on Nov. 18:

    JH Tevis, DE, 6-4, 285, R-Jr., 4th Season At Cal, Piedmont, CA (Menlo School)
    Major (Cumulative GPA) – American Studies (3.51 GPA)

    — Has started all nine games at defensive end as a 2021 junior and is second among Cal's defensive linemen with 33 tackles while adding 5.5 tackles for loss (-14 yards), 1.0 sack (-2 yards), three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries

    — Has played in 17 career games with 12 starts during the last two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019 and posted career totals of 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss (-25 yards), 3.0 sacks (-12 yards), three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries

    Cover photo of JH Tevis (47) is by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

