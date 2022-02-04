Receiver Jordan King Commits to Cal for 2022 as a Walk-On

Walk-ons have had a lot of success at Cal

Jordan King, a tight end or wide receiver from Portland, Oregon, announced on social media Wednesday night that he has committed to Cal for 2022. He will join the Golden Bears team as a walk-on.

The 247 Sports website lists King as a 6-foot-1, 205-pound tight end, but Rivals and ESPN.com list him as a wide receiver. Cal will try to fit him in where he can do the most good and has the best chance to make an impact.

King attends Central Catholic High School in Portland and is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

He received scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Idaho and UNLV. But he opted to come to Cal as a walk-on.

In his twitter message announcing his commitment to Cal, King said the following:

I would first & foremost like to give thanks to man above. Thank you to my family for their support; my coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along the way.forward to the next Looking forward to the next step in my career! I have committed to the University of California, Berkeley

