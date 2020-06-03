CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox in Top-5 of Pac-12 Coaches Rankings

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox has been slowly creeping up the ladder in coaching rankings offered by various media outlets, and he has jumped into the top-5 of CBSSports.com’s recent rankings of Pac-12 coaches.

The Pac-12’s recent lack of success nationally has hurt its coaches’ reputations, and the resignation of Washington head coach Chris Petersen robbed the conference of one of the nation’s most respected head coaches.

The CBSSports.com story notes that few Pac-12 coaches have solid grips on their positions:

The Pac-12 as it stands heading into 2020 is a league with very few coaches entrenched in their current position.

The familiar names atop the list are Kyle Whittingham and David Shaw, and while they have each proven to be among the best in the business, they are also the only coaches remaining from the 2015 Pac-12 Media Day lineup.

Wilcox seems entrenched in his position at Cal, and he moved up three spots from last year’s ranking, landing at No. 5 this year, ahead of UCLA’s Chip Kelly, USC's Clay Helton and Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, among others.

Here is how CBSSports ranks the Pac-12 coaches:

1. Kyle Whittingham, Utah

2. David Shaw, Stanford

3. Mario Cristobal, Oregon

4. Herm Edwards, Arizona State.

5. Justin Wilcox, Cal

6. Chip Kelly, UCLA

7. Clay Helton, USC

8. Nick Rolovich, Washington State

9. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

10. Kevin Sumlin, Arizona

11. Jimmy Lake, Washington

12. Karl Dorrell, Colorado

Here is what CBSSports said about Wilcox

Justin Wilcox (33): In one sense, it seems like Wilcox should be higher on this list. We are about to enter Year 4 of Wilcox's head coaching career, and each season has been marked by improvement. The Bears have gone from five wins to seven wins to eight wins and a bowl victory in 2019. But this ranking is against his peers in the Pac-12, where he currently has a 10-17 record in conference play. The 2020 season is all about the next step for Wilcox and the Bears as they hope to contend with Oregon and Washington in the Pac-12 North and, at a minimum, finish with a winning record in conference play for the first time in his tenure. Last year: 8

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cuonzo Martin says he learned a lot from his time at Berkeley

Cuonzo Martin had local police chief visit with his players

Jeff Faraudo

The 1991 Cal-Washington game lived up to all expectations

Bears didn't get the finish they wanted, but 1991 showdown was a classic

Jeff Faraudo

Lee Grosscup dies at the age of 83

Lee Grosscup shared the college football broadcast booth with Keith Jackson and Al Michaels before landing at Cal

Jeff Faraudo

The 1960s brought two iconic sports stars to Berkeley

Not every great sports moment at Cal was a authored by a Golden Bear

Jeff Faraudo

Former Cal football standout Phil Croyle dies at 70

Following football, Phil Croyle made a career in the San Jose Fire Department

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Swimming: Bears Coach David Durden Featured in Swimming World Magazine

David Duren: "I'm a swim coach. That's the thing I identify with"

Jake Curtis

Two iconic big men visited Cal in the 1950s

Neither a stall vs. Bill Russell or a double-team vs. Wilt Chamberlain earned Cal a victory

Jeff Faraudo

Justin Wilcox Reacts to Protests; Pay Attention to What Kevin Sumlin Says

Coaches from the Pac-12 react to the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests

Jake Curtis

Ten memorable appearances by sporting visitors to Cal

Visitors to Cal who found the Berkeley setting much to their liking

Jeff Faraudo

Atlanta area native Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to help lead a protest march

At just 23, Jaylen Brown shows impressive depth and leadership

Jeff Faraudo