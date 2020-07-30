CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal LB Kuony Deng Discusses Two Issues: Racial Injustice, Jason Brown

Jake Curtis

Cal linebacker Kuony Deng is poised to be a star in 2020--if there is a Pac-12 season in 2020--but he also has been outspoken on the Black Lives Matter issue. He discussed that in the video above as well as a very different issue: Jason Brown, the colorful coach at Independence Junior College in 2018 when Deng attended that school and Netflix produced a documentary on that season.

Regarding the Black Lives Matter Issue:

"I think we live in a society that does not value Black bodies and Black life," Deng said, "and it's important for all of us to recognize that and to work toward solutions, you know, on systemic racism.

"It's not shown as much in the media, but people are still out in the streets marching, people are still demanding justice, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and many more, and signing petitions, continue to organize, continue to eduate. So those things have to be continuous."

What is the most optimistic aspect he has seen?

"I'm really refreshed just to see the stamina of the people out there in the streets," Deng said. "I see Vietnam war veterans marching in the streets. I see young people, old people, people of all different races. That's the kind of thing that refreshes me. When we hear from the elders, that's what they always tell us that's the biggest difference from 1968 to 2020--it's not just Black people marching in the streets, it's everybody. And that's always going to be refreshing to me"

Many Cal athletes have taken a similar stance:

From that topic, we took made a dramatic turn to Jason Brown, whose personality was the centerpiece of the Netflix series "Last Chance U" when it focused on the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Independence Junior College. Watching that series made it impossible not to have an opinion about the outspoken head coach.

The opinion of Deng, who played for Independence in 2018, was unquestionably positive.

"Coach Brown? That's my dog, man," Deng said. "Obviously a really, really ouspoken guy, really explicit in nature. Rubs a lot of people the wrong way. But my experiences with him--obviously I played at Independence under him, he recruited me there--I have a lot of respect for him. What he built over there is something that's really special. You see it every year now."

Deng talked abount the number of Independence players who have gone on to Power Five conferences.

Sometimes documentaries have a way of portraying participants in a certain light, but Deng said this was a fairly accurate portrayal.

"He wasn't faking for the cameras or anything," Deng said. "That's the way he is when he addresses the team. That's just his background, where he comes from. That's how he's used to interacting.

"When you talk to him one-on-one it's obviously way different, though. He's a much smarter and much more emotionally interlligent person than you would probably think. When you sit down and have a onversation with him you figure that out in two seconds."

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

One Report Says Cal Will Open Its Conference-Only Schedule against UCLA

That September 19 Cal-UCLA game would be played in Berkeley, according to the report by Bruin Report Online

Jake Curtis

by

Joe Nykodym

Cal Uses Safe, Unusual Workout Routine to Prepare for . . . What?

Bears linebacker Kuony Deng outlines the voluntary training sessions taking place, but the uncertainty of the season makes it difficult

Jake Curtis

NFL Network rankings see Aaron Rodgers drop to No. 16 overall

Defensive end Cameron Jordan enjoys his highest-ever ranking: No. 23

Jeff Faraudo

Keenan Allen argues he is rated too low in the NFL Network's list of top 100 players

Keenan Allen argues his route-running separates him from those with greater speed

Jeff Faraudo

Is Kuony Deng Cal's Next Great Linebacker?

Deng's trajectory suggests he could join the likes of Les Richter, Ron Riversa, Hardy Nickerson, Evan Weaver and other standout Golden Bears linebackers of the past

Jake Curtis

Only six Pac-12 players among nation's top-50, per 247Sports

Ten quarterbacks find their way onto the 247Sports rankings of nation's top 50

Jeff Faraudo

Ranking the Football Conferences: Pac-12 Lagging Again

Athlon's rankings suggest it is not going to take a powerhouse team to win the Pac-12 title, which is good news for Cal

Jake Curtis

Netflix Visits Laney College, Which Gave Cal CJ Anderson, Marcel Dancy

Oakland community college's 2019 season is the focus of "Last Chance U' starting this week on Netflix

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Safety Jaylinn Hawkins Could Be Falcons’ Sleeper Impact Player

CBS Sports names one non-first-round draft pick on each NFC team that could flourish as a rookie, and for Atlanta, it was Jaylinn Hawkins, a former Golden Bears standout

Jake Curtis

Does Jets' Trade of Jamal Adams Mean Ashtyn Davis Becomes a Starter?

Bradley McDougald figures to step in as starter at safety for Jets, but the Jets have been talking up former Cal star Davis since he was drafted

Jake Curtis