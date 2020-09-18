Pac-12 Commissioner Does Not Expect a Vote on Fall Football on Friday

Expectations were high that the Pac-12 university presidents would vote on Friday to approve a fall football season for the conference, but that may not happen.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told Dan Patrick of ESPN Friday morning that was not "expecting a vote today [Friday]."

The conference presidents were scheduled to meet Friday regarding basketball issues, but when the Big Ten announced Wednesday that it would play a fall football schedule starting Oct. 24, there was speculation that the Pac-12 university presidents would make some time in their Friday meeting to vote on a similar fall football schedule for the Pac-12.

“I’m not going to push for [a vote] today,” Scott told Patrick, according to NBSSports Northwest. “This has been a rapidly developing series of events. We need to give the folks that lead our campuses a chance to digest all this, take into account everything going on on their campuses.”

The Pac-12 had announced on August 11 that it was postponing all fall sports until at least January 1. But the presence of a new COVID-19 testing system that provides quicker results, the comments from the California and Oregon governors that their states' health guidelines would not prevent college football games from being played and the protests of players wanting to play in the fall have led to the conclusion that the Pac-12 will decide to have a fall football season too.

There have been reports that a fall Pac-12 football schedule would include seven in-conference games plus a conference championship game. The most likely starting dates are Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, with the November date now looking like the more likely beginning.

Local health restrictions so far are preventing several Pac-12 teams, including Cal, from having traditional football practices with pads and contact. That remains a barrier.

“If we’re going to move forward, it’s going to depend on how quickly we can get back to practice," Scott told Patrick. "Six weeks would be from Monday [to be prepared for an Oct. 31 start], but we’re only getting these rapid tests next week, so I think that would be the most ambitious, maybe a week or two too quick for us. But somewhere in that zip code is where we would be playing if we’re playing.”

It is believed that teams would need six weeks of preparation -- a two-week ramp-up period and a four-week training camp -- to be ready to play a game.

