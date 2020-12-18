Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Discusses Title Game, USC, Colorado, Etc.

The status of Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game, the plight of Colorado and USC’s chances of getting into the College Football Playoff were some of the topics Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott discussed in his media availability via Zoom on Thursday.

Listen to the entire Scott press conference in this video:

Colorado seems to be the team left behind in this season of adjustments. The Buffaloes finished 4-1 and 3-1 in the Pac-12, the second-best record among available teams this week. But they not only failed to get a berth in the conference title game, but were left without an opponent in this final weekend of Pac-2 play. The Buffaloes spent the week preparing for USC and Oregon just in case they had to replace one of those teams in the title game at the last minute.

Scott said he has “a lot of empathy for Colorado.” We must assume he meant “sympathy” because it is unlikely he fully understood the feelings of Colorado coaches, players and fans based on his experiences.

Regarding USC’s chances of getting a berth in the College Football Playoff, Scott said the Trojans were “deserving” of a CFP spot. Hey, what else is he supposed to say, even though it’s clear USC has no chance of earning berth even if it beats Oregon in Friday night’s title game.

And Scott said everything points to that title game going off as scheduled. All COVID-19 tests came back negative on Thursday, so now only a positive test Friday morning can halt the game. Scott said he “fully expects” the game to be played as scheduled. Well, it better be played as scheduled, or the Pac-12 will have some xplaining to do to FOX.

