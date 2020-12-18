FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Discusses Title Game, USC, Colorado, Etc.

You can see the entire press conference in a video provided here
Author:
Publish date:

The status of Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game, the plight of Colorado and USC’s chances of getting into the College Football Playoff were some of the topics Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott discussed in his media availability via Zoom on Thursday.

Listen to the entire Scott press conference in this video:

Colorado seems to be the team left behind in this season of adjustments. The Buffaloes finished 4-1 and 3-1 in the Pac-12, the second-best record among available teams this week. But they not only failed to get a berth in the conference title game, but were left without an opponent in this final weekend of Pac-2 play. The Buffaloes spent the week preparing for USC and Oregon just in case they had to replace one of those teams in the title game at the last minute.

Scott said he has “a lot of empathy for Colorado.” We must assume he meant “sympathy” because it is unlikely he fully understood the feelings of Colorado coaches, players and fans based on his experiences.

Regarding USC’s chances of getting a berth in the College Football Playoff, Scott said the Trojans were “deserving” of a CFP spot. Hey, what else is he supposed to say, even though it’s clear USC has no chance of earning berth even if it beats Oregon in Friday night’s title game.

And Scott said everything points to that title game going off as scheduled. All COVID-19 tests came back negative on Thursday, so now only a positive test Friday morning can halt the game. Scott said he “fully expects” the game to be played as scheduled. Well, it better be played as scheduled, or the Pac-12 will have some xplaining to do to FOX.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

scott press conference
Football

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Discusses Title Game, USC, Colorado, Etc.

goff kirby Lee
Football

Can Rams Win Super Bowl With Ex-Cal Star Jared Goff at Quarterback?

chad hansen troy taormina
Football

Cal in NFL Fantasy: Jared Goff, Marvin Jones Jr. and Surprise Guest

Former Santa Clara star Steve Nash
Basketball

Modest Beginnings vs. Cal Didn't Hint at Steve Nash's Greatness

Makale Foreman celebrates after his game-winning shot vs. USF
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Bears Stay Home to Face Cal State Northridge

Seattle U's top player is Riley Grigsby, son of former Cal standout Al Grigsby
Basketball

Cal Basketball to Close Non-Conference Schedule vs. Northridge, Seattle

USC and Oregon will square off at the L.A. Coliseum for the Pac-12 title game
Football

Pac-12 Football Picks: The Ending We All Expected After a Crazy Season

wilcox signing one
Football

‘Versatility’ Marks Cal's Highly Ranked 2021 Class Signed Wednesday

Cal guard Jarred Hyder is now eligible to play this season
Basketball

NCAA Eligibility Rule Change Allows Jared Hyder to Play for Cal