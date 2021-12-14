Former Cal WR Star Kenny Lawler Wins 2nd Grey Cup Title with Blue Bombers

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Cal Football: Kenny Lawler, Blue Bombers Capture Second Straight Grey Cup

    The CFL's receiving yards leader starred for the Bears from 2013 through '15.
    Former Cal star Kenny Lawler is a two-time Canadian Grey Cup champion.

    Lawler’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers rallied to beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime Sunday to capture the 108th Grey Cup in front of a stadium record 26,324 fans at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

    The Bombers trailed 22-10 with less than 12 minutes left before coming from behind to claim their second straight Canadian Football League crown.

    Kenny Lawler in the 2021 Grey Cup

    Kenny Lawler

    Winnipeg also won the 2019 Grey Cup with a 33-12 win over Winnipeg. The CFL canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Bombers won back-to-back CFL titles for the first time since 1961 and ’62.

    Cal has some history in the Grey Cup. Quarterback Joe Kapp, who led the Bears to their most Rose Bowl after the 1958 season, took the BC Lions to consecutive Grey Cups in 1963 and ’64, winning the latter.

    Kapp, pictured below playing in a snowstorm with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions, led the Vikes to an appearance in Super Bowl IV, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Former Cal quarterback Joe Kapp

    Joe Kapp

    Lawler, who played three seasons at Cal through 2015, led the CFL in receiving yards this season with 1,064. He caught 64 passes, tied for second-most in the league, with six touchdown receptions.

    Lawler had a quiet game in the Grey Cup, catching three passes for 41 yards.

    In 29 career games over two seasons with the Bombers, the 27-year-old has 107 receptions for 1,651 yards with 10 touchdowns.

    Lawler was suspended for one game in October after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

    At Cal, from 2013 through ’15, Lawler caught 143 passes for 1,706 yards with 27 touchdowns.

    Cover photo of Kenny Lawler by John E. Sokolowski, USA Today

