Cal Football: OLB Henry Ikahihifo Enters Transfer Portal

He played one season for the Bears after arriving last spring from junior college.

Cal outside linebacker Henry Ikahihifo, who played just one season with the Bears, has entered the transfer portal, 247Sports reported.

Ikahihifo, 22, announced on his Twitter account that he has offers from Fresno State, Hawaii and Utah State.

A native of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, Ikahihifo began his college career as a tight end at Nevada, where he had seven receptions for 37 yards and no touchdowns in 2019 and ’20.

He transferred to College of the Canyons and was moved to defensive end. In 2021, Ikahihifo totaled 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the junior college team.

A 6-foor-3, 260-pounder, Ikahihifo was the final signee in Cal’s 2022 spring recruiting class. He played in 10 games for the Bears, totaling five tackles, including a 13-yard sack against UNLV. He had no tackles in Cal's final four games this season.

He was a two-way standout at Paraclete High School, earning a consensus 3-star rating from the recruiting sites.

His Cal bio indicates he has four relatives who spent time on NFL rosters, including former Stanford defensive lineman Sione Fua, who played four seasons (2011-14) with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

Cover photo of Henry Ikahihifo chasing USC quarterback Caleb Williams by Kiyoshi Mio, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

