Long Snapper Jake Arguello Commits to Cal as Preferred Walk-On

Golden Bears have a history of sending top-notch walk-ons and long snappers to the NFL

Jake Arguello's announcement Friday that he has committed to Cal for 2021 did not get much attention for two reasons:

--He is a long snapper.

--He will arrive as a preferred walk-on.

But Arguello, who attended St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., received 4 1/2 stars from the Rubio Long Snapper website, and Cal has a history of putting long snappers and walk-ons into the NFL.

The most recent players to reach the NFL after arriving at Cal as walk-ons are safety Ashtyn Davis, now with the New York Jets, and running back Patrick Laird, who is on the Miami Dolphins' roster.

Two long snapper from Cal played in the NFL in 2020.

Nick Sundberg was a long snapper at Cal from 2005 to 2008 before he performed the same duties for the past 12 seasons for the Washington Football team. He announced via social media that Washington will not have him back for a 13th season, but he expects to play in the NFL somewhere in 2021.

Sundberg earned $1.2 million in 2020.

Sundberg's predecessor at Cal was L.P. Ladouceur, who was the Golden Bears long snapper from 2001 to 2004 before joining the NFL. He was the Dallas Cowboys' long snapper the past 16 seasons, and has played in 253 consecutive games (262 including playoffs), the sixth-longest streak in NFL history and the longest streak among active players.

However, his streak could end, because the Cowboys informed him this spring that he is not part of their plans for 2021. CBS Sports called it a "wildly unexpected move."

Ladouceur had to be coaxed out retirement to play each of the last two seasons for the Cowboys on one-year deals. But after learning he would not be asked back for 2021, he said he does not plan to retire and hopes to latch on with another team for the coming season.

Ladouceur earned $1.3 million in 2020.

David Binn started Cal's long-snapper pipeline to the NFL. He played at Cal from 1990 to 1993 and was a linebacker as a well as a long snapper for the Golden Bears.

However, he was just a long snapper during his 17 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He played 256 NFL regular-season games, a Chargers team record, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006.

For the chore of snapping the ball back accurately between his legs to a place-kick holder or punter, Binn was paid $1 million in 2008. He was scheduled to earn $1.1 million in 2011 at the age of 39, but the Chargers released him just before the start of that season. Binn had played in only one game in 2010 before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

None of these three former Cal long snappers was drafted by an NFL team, and all signed as free agents.

