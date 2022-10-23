Marshawn Lynch Accidentally Drops F-Bomb During Cal Game on ESPN

Former Cal star Marshawn Lynch got caught live on ESPN being Marshawn Lynch, which is always entertaining although somewhat embarrassing for the station that let an F-bomb go out to the nation..

Lynch and former Cal teammate Justin Forsett were honored as new members of the Cal Hall of Fame during Cal's game against Washington on Saturday night, which was televised on ESPN.

Lynch was even given a ride across the field in a cart just before the start of the third quarter of Saturday night's game in memory of his drive around the field following a Cal victory in 2006.

This time, the organizers of the cart ride were smart enough not to let Lynch drive, though. He rode in the back.

However, later, while being interviewed by ESPN during the opening minutes of the third quarter, Lynch uttered m----------- and it was not bleeped out. Lynch immediately realized what he had said and covered his mouth with his hand. But he later said a four-letter swear word.

We provide only a screen shot of a twitter message of the interview in question, although if you need to see the video in all its uncensored glory, click here.

It's classic Marshawn Lynch. It's a breath of fresh air and nobody got hurt.

