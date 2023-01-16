Former Cal Player Malik McMorris Added to Bears' Staff

Malik McMorris, who became a fan and media favorite while playing multiple positions for Cal several years ago, was added to the Golden Bears' staff as a graduate assistant for defense.

McMorris came to Cal as a walk-on and weighed the neighborhood of 300 pounds while playing for Cal from 2015 through 2018. He played promarily tight end and fullback for the Golden Bears.

McMorris played in 50 games at Cal, including 19 starts. He had 15 career catches for 110 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 10 carries as a fullback, rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown. He returned two kickoffs for 27 yards.

McMorris also recorded five tackles in his Cal career.

McMorris also competed in track and field at Cal, participating in the shot put and discus.

He spent his last two years as a defensive administrative assistant at Utah, and the Utes won the Pac-12 championship both years.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport