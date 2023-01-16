Skip to main content

Former Cal Player Malik McMorris Added to Bears' Staff

He came to Cal as a walk-on and now will be a graduate assistant for the Bears
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Malik McMorris, who became a fan and media favorite while playing multiple positions for Cal several years ago, was added to the Golden Bears' staff as a graduate assistant for defense.

McMorris came to Cal as a walk-on and weighed the neighborhood of 300 pounds while playing for Cal from 2015 through 2018.  He played promarily tight end and fullback for the Golden Bears.

McMorris played in 50 games at Cal, including 19 starts. He had 15 career catches for 110 yards and four touchdowns.  He also had 10 carries as a fullback, rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown.  He returned two kickoffs for 27 yards.

McMorris also recorded five tackles in his Cal career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McMorris also competed in track and field at Cal, participating in the shot put and discus.

He spent his last two years as a defensive administrative assistant at Utah, and the Utes won the Pac-12 championship both years.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

new David Reese
Football

Cal Adds Florida Outside Linebacker Transfer David Reese

By Jake Curtis
Kemery Martin scored 21 points vs. UCLA
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Cannot Cash in Fast Start in Loss at No. 8 UCLA

By Jeff Faraudo
Dante Ben Lonergan, The Register-Guard, USA TODAY NETWORK
Basketball

Pac-12 Hoop Notes: Oregon's Big Dunk, Jermaine Couisnard Effect

By Jake Curtis
Marcellus Robinson James Snook
Basketball

Cal Lets Lead Slip Away in OT Loss to Washington

By Jake Curtis
Jared Goff Jeff Hanisch
Football

Refs Prevented Jared Goff, Lions from Reaching Playoffs

By Jake Curtis
Cal's Henry Ikahihifo misses tackle vs. USC quarterback Caleb Williams
Football

Cal Football: OLB Henry Ikahihifo Enters Transfer Portal

By Jeff Faraudo
Keenan Allen Jayne Kamin-Oncea
Football

Ex-Cal WR Teammates Keenan Allen, Marvin Jones Jr. Face Off in NFL Playoffs

By Jake Curtis
Kenny Hill
Football

Cal Quality Control Analyst Kenny Hill Hired to Incarnate Word Staff

By Jake Curtis