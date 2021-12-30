Once Undrafted, Ex-Cal O-Lineman Patrick Mekari Signs 3-Year Contact Extension

Patrick Mekari, the former undrafted offensive tackle from Cal, has proved his value after three seasons in the NFL. The 24-year-old signed a three-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, the latest chapter in his unlikely success story.

"Pat is an easy decision," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He's tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”

Ian Rapoport reported that Mekari, who was due to be a restricted free agent, got a three-year, $15.35 million contract with the opportunity to earn $750,000 more each in 2023 and '24.

Mekari, who played at Cal through the 2018 season, was moved around from center and guard his first two seasons with the Ravens. He became the club’s full-time starting right tackle this season and has battled through injury to play at a high level.

He has played in 36 career NFL games, with 23 starts, including 10 this season at right tackle.

The Ravens value Mekari for his performance and his versatility. He started at center for the final five games and the divisional playoff game in 2019. In 2020, Mekari made three starts at right guard before starting five more at center.

The Ravens’ website referred to him as “a starter and super sub.”

"I've seen a guy that's just playing the position, really, in all honesty, about as well as you could expect it to be played,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I couldn't be more pleased with him – run blocking, pass protection – (and) his versatility, obviously, but he's locked in at right tackle, and I couldn't ask for a better player there right now.”

Starting center Bradley Bozeman, a pending unrestricted free agent, had praise for Mekari’s intelligence.

"Pat's a great player, he's always been a great player," Bozeman said. "Guy knows the gameplan, he knows the playbook. He's one of those computer chips out there, kind of knows everything. Great to have that guy out there. When I'm not for sure, I know he has my back to help me out, get things fixed on the field.”

From 2015 through ’18, Mekari played 34 games for Cal. He started 24 games, 22 of them at left tackle with one at right tackle and one at right guard.

A consensus two-star prospect out of Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif., he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press as a senior and an honorable mention pick by the league’s coaches as a junior.

