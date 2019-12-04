Former quarterback Mike Pawlawski has used his connections within the Cal sports community to develop an online site that provides coaching and training trips for young athletes in a wide range of sports.

EliteAthletesTV.com is a subscription-based online program that brings together the expertise of some of the greatest athletes in their sport, including football’s Hardy Nickerson, softball’s Michelle Granger, volleyball’s Holly McPeak, soccer’s Brandi Chastain and track and field’s Dan O’Brien.

Pawlawski, the 1992 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year who later played professionally, was trying to coach his son in lacrosse but realized he needed help. He found very little online, which spawned the idea of a creating a one-stop destination for parents, athletes and coaches.

The company’s mission: To empower, inspire and guide athletes and coaches with world class training, motivation, insight and entertainment. And to deliver an informative, structured and fun message from the world’s greatest athletes.

“Every athlete and coach on our staff knows first-hand what a difference success in sports can make in a young athletes life,” Pawlawski said. “When you play well you build confidence and self-esteem. Both are essential for development is sports and life.”

Here’s the lineup of coaching talent that will provide online tutorials with sport-specific training tips, drills and workouts:

* Mike Pawlawski (Football/Quarterback): Cal Hall of Famer, NFL/AFL/XFL, Pac-10 Offensive Player of Year

* Hardy Nickerson (Football/Linebacker): Cal Hall of Famer, 5-time NFL Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro

* Michelle Granger (Softball): Cal Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist, 4-time All-American

* Holly McPeak (Volleyball): Cal Hall of Famer, 3-time Olympian, International Hall of Fame

* John Zuber (Baseball): Cal Hall of Famer, MLB, AAA Player of Decade, 3-time All-Pac-10

* Ben Braun (Basketball): Coached Cal to 5 NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16

* Brandi Chastain (Soccer): Two-time World Champ & Olympic gold medalist, National Hall of Fame

* Jerry Smith (Soccer): Led Santa Clara University to 24 NCAA tournaments, won a Division I collegiate title

* Dan O’Brien (Track & Field): Decathlon world record-holder, 1996 Olympic gold medalist, multiple world titles

* Ethan Banning (Performance): Certified NFL, MLB, NCAA strength coach

And yes, a lacrosse coaching expert will join EliteAthletesTV.com in the spring.

Single-sport access costs $9.99 a month; single-sport access + human performance is $17.99 a month, and an all-access annual membership (all sports plus human performance) is $299.99.