One former Cal player was a key component of Kansas City’s postseason run to a Super Bowl victory, but you probably did not hear his name mentioned a single time.

Mitchell Schwartz attended Cal from 2007 through 2011, and he was a starting offensive tackle on the Chiefs’ quad that beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in Miami.

And which player would you guess received the highest postseason grade from metrics-crazed Pro Football Focus?

Patrick Mahomes? Nope.

Nick Bosa? Wrong again.

No, it was none other than our Mr. Schwartz

Schwartz brought some college football history into the Super Bowl on his Twtter account by comparing a key play in Sunday’s game to a play in the 1948 Rose Bowl. It was a play Michigan used with great success in its 49-0 rout of USC some 72 years ago.

I was wondering why those Chiefs running backs did a little pirouette before the snap.

Schwartz also gives a shout out to his wife on Twitter

In Players Tribune story, Schwartz paid tribute to his wife regarding the time he was a free agent in 2016 and had to make a career choice.

Schwartz became the 29th former Cal player to win a Super Bowl. Here are the others.



Cal's Super Bowl Winners

C.J. Anderson (Denver 50)

Stephen Anderson (New England LIII)

Tully Banta-Cain (New England XXXVIII, XXXIX)

Jeff Barnes (Oakland XV, Los Angeles Raiders XVIII)

Desmond Bishop (Green Bay XLV)

Matt Bouza (San Francisco XVI)

Doug Brien (San Francisco XXIX)

Je'Rod Cherry (New England XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX)

Joe Cooper (New York Giants XXI)

Scott Fujita (New Orleans XLIV)

Matt Giordano (Indianapolis XLI)

(Indianapolis XLI)

Rhett Hall (San Francisco XXIX)

Steve Hendrickson (San Francisco XXIV)

(Pittsburgh XL)

Mychal Kendricks (Philadelphia LII)

Marshawn Lynch (Seattle XLVIII)

(Seattle XLVIII)

Craig Morton (Dallas VI)

Gary Plummer (San Francisco XXIX)

Doug Riesenberg (New York Giants XXV)

Ron Rivera (Chicago XX)

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay XLV)

(Kansas City LIV)

(New England LIII)

Loren Toews (Pittsburgh IX, X, XIII, XIV)

Bryce Treggs (Philadelphia LII)

(New England XLIX)

Ray Wersching (San Francisco XVI, XIX)

