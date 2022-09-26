Cal's Jaydn Ott Named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Jaydn Ott's record-setting performance on Saturday against Arizona earned the Cal freshman running back Pac-12 offensive player of the week honors, which were announced by the conference on Monday.

Ott rushed for 274 yards in the Golden Bears' 49-31 win over the Wildcats, and that set a Pac-12 record for the most yards by a freshman in a game, surpassing the 254 yards achieved by Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson in 2018.

Ott also won the Pac-12 freshman of the week award, the third time in four weeks he has captured that honor. It's just the fourth time a Pac-12 player has won player of the week and freshman of the week simultaneously.

Cal offensive tackle Ben Coleman was named Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week as he helped open the holes that Ott ran through.

---Click here for Saturday's story about Ott's remarkable performance---

Ott's 274 yards are the most yards by any FBS player this season. In fact, Ott's rushing total was the most in an FBS game since Oct. 16, 2021. It was also the most by an FBS freshman since Nov. 17, 2018, and the most by an FBS true freshman since Nov. 26, 2015.

Ott's rushing yardage was the most ever by a Golden Bear freshman. and the third-highest total in Cal history, behind the 311 yards Jahvid Best had in 2008 and the 283 yards amassed by Jerry Drew during a game in the 1954 season.

Ott achieved his rushing total in just 19 carries, an average of 14.4 yards per attempt. He scored three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 73 and 72 yards.

Ott leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 463 yards, and his 8.3 average per carry is the best in the nation this season for players with at least 50 carries.

He leads all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per carry, rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and all-purpose yards per game.

Cal plays Washington State in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars rank third in the Pac-12 in yards allowed per rushing attempt, allowing opposing players to average just 3.2 yards per carry. However, Oregon averaged 5.6 yards per carry in the Ducks' 44-41 victory over WSU on Saturday.

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

