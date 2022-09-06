Cal RB Jaydn Ott Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Cal running back Jaydn Ott was named Pac-12 freshman of the week on Tuesday for his work in Saturday’s 34-13 victory over UC Davis.

Ott had one of the best college debuts in Cal history by rushing for 104 yards on 17 carries and adding another 26 yards on two catches, including a touchdown reception for the Golden Bears.

He is the first Cal player with 100 rushing yards or more in his freshman debut since Shane Vereen had 101 in Cal's 2008 opener against Michigan State.

Ott's rushing yards were the most by a Cal freshman in his debut in this century.

Ott's 130 yards from scrimmage were the most by a Golden Bears freshman in his Cal debut since Keenan Allen had 158 in his 2010 debut for the Golden Bears also against UC Davis.

Ott is first Cal player to win this award since cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III won in Week 12 of last season, and Ott is the first Cal offensive player to win since the award was created in 2019.

What is the secret to Ott’s success?

“Speed,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox. “Quickness and speed.”

“Unadulterated speed,” said Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. “He has a trait nobody can teach, and that’s his speed and acceleration.”

Ott displayed that speed when he made his first college reception, which he turned into his first college touchdown.

Even though Ott was not in the Bears’ starting lineup, he had 17 carries on Saturday, more than the other three Cal running backs who saw action had combined.

Wilcox did not say whether Ott would be Cal’s starting running back against UNLV on Saturday, noting that all three of the top running backs will get in the game.

Musgrave also said Ott did a good job in pass protection, although that had little to do with winning this week's honor.

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott is by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

