Pac-12 Will Allow Football Games Against Nonconference Opponents

The Pac-12 reversed an earlier decision by announcing on Thursday that it will allow Pac-12 teams to schedule nonconference opponents under certain circumstances.

“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in statement.

This reverses a decision announced in July that stated Pac-12 teams would not be allowed to play nonconference foes.

Thursday’s announcement would allow teams to schedule a nonconference opponent in the event that its game against a Pac-12 foe is canceled for virus-related reasons. For example, if Cal’s Saturday afternoon game at Oregon State is canceled because of virus-related issues at Oregon State, the Golden Bears theoretically could schedule a game against a nonconference opponent, although that would be difficult on short notice.

As of Thursday, there is no indication that the Cal-Oregon State game will be canceled.

Colorado was a candidate to schedule a nonconference team this week after its game against Arizona State was canceled. But the Buffaloes’ athletic department released a statement stating that the Buffaloes would not play a game this week against a nonconference opponent. Colorado did not rule out the possibility of playing another Pac-12 team this week if another Pac-12 game is canceled.

There have been reports that USC might try to line up a game against Notre Dame this week if Utah, the Trojan’s scheduled opponent, is not able to compete. The Utes have already had their first two games canceled for virus-related reasons, but as of Thursday, indications are that Utah will able to play USC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Utah might try to schedule a game against BYU on Nov. 28 if Arizona State, the Utes’ scheduled opponent that week, is still experiencing COVID-19 issues that prevents the Sun Devils from playing that week.

Cal was able to schedule a game against UCLA late last week, when the Bears’ game against Arizona State and the Bruins’ contest against Utah were canceled.

And if games like that can be scheduled in a matter of hours just two days in advance of the rescheduled game, it suggests some quick scheduling maneuvers are possible.

For a Pac-12 team to face a nonconference opponent, three requirements must be met.

---All Pac-12 testing and related protocols must be adhered to by the non-conference opponent;

---The non-conference game will in all cases be a home game for the Pac-12 team, broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner; and

---If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day Thursday in any given week, the Conference game must be played in lieu of any non-conference game.

