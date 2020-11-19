SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Pac-12 Will Allow Football Games Against Nonconference Opponents

Pac-12 commissioner Larry ScottPhoto by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The Pac-12 reversed an earlier decision by announcing on Thursday that it will allow Pac-12 teams to schedule nonconference opponents under certain circumstances.

“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in statement.

This reverses a decision announced in July that stated Pac-12 teams would not be allowed to play nonconference foes. 

Thursday’s announcement would allow teams to schedule a nonconference opponent in the event that its game against a Pac-12 foe is canceled for virus-related reasons. For example, if Cal’s Saturday afternoon game at Oregon State is canceled because of virus-related issues at Oregon State, the Golden Bears theoretically could schedule a game against a nonconference opponent, although that would be difficult on short notice.

As of Thursday, there is no indication that the Cal-Oregon State game will be canceled.

Colorado was a candidate to schedule a nonconference team this week after its game against Arizona State was canceled. But the Buffaloes’ athletic department released a statement stating that the Buffaloes would not play a game this week against a nonconference opponent. Colorado did not rule out the possibility of playing another Pac-12 team this week if another Pac-12 game is canceled.

There have been reports that USC might try to line up a game against Notre Dame this week if Utah, the Trojan’s scheduled opponent, is not able to compete. The Utes have already had their first two games canceled for virus-related reasons, but as of Thursday, indications are that Utah will able to play USC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Utah might try to schedule a game against BYU on Nov. 28 if Arizona State, the Utes’ scheduled opponent that week, is still experiencing COVID-19 issues that prevents the Sun Devils from playing that week.

Cal was able to schedule a game against UCLA late last week, when the Bears’ game against Arizona State and the Bruins’ contest against Utah were canceled.

And if games like that can be scheduled in a matter of hours just two days in advance of the rescheduled game, it suggests some quick scheduling maneuvers are possible.

For a Pac-12 team to face a nonconference opponent, three requirements must be met.

---All Pac-12 testing and related protocols must be adhered to by the non-conference opponent;

---The non-conference game will in all cases be a home game for the Pac-12 team, broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner; and

---If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day Thursday in any given week, the Conference game must be played in lieu of any non-conference game.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Transfer Jarred Hyder Won't Be Available This Season

Cal was hoping the sophomore who played at Fresno State last season would get a waiver to play for the Bears immediately, but reportedly that request was denied

Jake Curtis

Cal Must Improve Tackling With Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson Next

Bears' biggest shortcoming in the lopsided loss to UCLA was poor tackling, and Cal must be better in that regard against the Beavers' running game, featuring the Pac-12's best running back

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: 5 Questions About Oregon State Answered by Oregonian Writer

How good are Beavers RB Jermar Jeffers and QB Tristan Gebbia, and where is preseason All-America LB Hamilcar Rashed heading into Saturday's game against Cal?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears Have Their Most Physical Practice of the Year Tuesday

Return of the defensive line enables Cal to have a more "legitimate" practice than it did going into UCLA game, but will it make a difference against Oregon State?

Jake Curtis

Makale Foreman Brings Much-Needed Perimeter Threat to Cal Basketball

Makale Foreman Made More than 200 Three-Pointers at Two Previous Stops

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football Loses 2 to Injury, Including NG Aaron Maldonado

Injury Also Sidelines Freshman Wide Receiver Jeremiah Hunter

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball Team Picked 9th in Pac-12 Media Poll

Bears picked to finish 10th in coaches poll in a Pac-12 women's basketball conference that is loaded, starting with Stanford, which is the preseason favorite

Jake Curtis

Loss at UCLA Prompts a Vivid Emotional Response From Cal Coach Justin Wilcox

Bears Cannot `Wallow' in the Aftermath of Their Defeat at UCLA, Justin Wilcox Says

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Offense Fizzles in Season Debut vs. UCLA

Veteran Cal Offense Sputters at the Rose Bowl in Loss to UCLA

Jeff Faraudo

by

Scotsbay

Does One Bad Showing in the Opener Determine Cal's 2020 Roadmap?

How Have Previous Opening-Day Clunkers Impacted Cal Seasons?

Jeff Faraudo

by

goldenone1