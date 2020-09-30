Pac-12 Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Capabilities

The Pac-12 announced on Wednesday a COVID-19 testing partnership with Fulgent Genetics that will supplement the existing antigen testing provided by Quidel Corporation.

According to the Pac-12 statement, this conference-wide surveillance testing partnership with Fulgent Genetics is part of its on-going athlete health and well-being initiative’s (SAHWBI) efforts.

Fulgent Genetics will provide RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing capabilities in addition to Quintel's PCR rapid-testing capabilities that already exist.

Laymen may have difficulty discerning exactly what the partnership announced Wednesday adds to the exiting partnership with Quidel, but apparently it provides an additional level of testing safety.

The Pac-12's agreement with Quidel to provide rapid testing results was one of the main reasons the Pac-12 was able to reverse its August 11 decision regarding a fall football season. A week ago, the Pac-12 announced it will play a seven-game conference-only football schedule beginning Nov. 6-7 and ending Dec. 18-19. Each team's schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Here is the entire Wednesday Pac-12 release: