Pac-12 Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Capabilities
Jake Curtis
The Pac-12 announced on Wednesday a COVID-19 testing partnership with Fulgent Genetics that will supplement the existing antigen testing provided by Quidel Corporation.
According to the Pac-12 statement, this conference-wide surveillance testing partnership with Fulgent Genetics is part of its on-going athlete health and well-being initiative’s (SAHWBI) efforts.
Fulgent Genetics will provide RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing capabilities in addition to Quintel's PCR rapid-testing capabilities that already exist.
Laymen may have difficulty discerning exactly what the partnership announced Wednesday adds to the exiting partnership with Quidel, but apparently it provides an additional level of testing safety.
The Pac-12's agreement with Quidel to provide rapid testing results was one of the main reasons the Pac-12 was able to reverse its August 11 decision regarding a fall football season. A week ago, the Pac-12 announced it will play a seven-game conference-only football schedule beginning Nov. 6-7 and ending Dec. 18-19. Each team's schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.
Here is the entire Wednesday Pac-12 release:
SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 today announced a conference-wide surveillance testing partnership for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) with Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) as part of its on-going student-athlete health & well-being initiative’s (SAHWBI) efforts. Under the partnership, Fulgent Genetics will provide RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing capabilities to supplement existing PCR and antigen testing capabilities across each Pac-12 athletics department. The partnership follows and is in addition to the Pac-12’s recently announced partnership with Quidel Corporation for daily rapid-results testing capabilities (point-of-care).
“We are excited to be partnering with a leading testing company in Fulgent to provide our athletic departments with the very best capabilities to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “On the heels of our agreement with Quidel to provide rapid-results testing, today’s announcement represents another important step in providing a safe and healthy environment for a return to competition for our student-athletes.”
Dr. Doug Aukerman, senior associate athletics director for Oregon State and chair of the Pac-12 SAHWBI added: “Providing additional resources at the level of what Fulgent Genetics offers is a tremendous addition for our athletics departments and staff as we continue to strive for the most secure and safe environment for our student-athletes’ return to play.”
“Routine, rapid testing is playing a key role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and is helping to keep players, coaches and staff safe as they look to return to competition. The Pac-12 has implemented several protocols in this area, and the RT-PCR testing provided by Fulgent Genetics is an important part of this process,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. “RT-PCR is regarded as the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, providing the highest level of sensitivity and specificity. At Fulgent, we have built technology platforms around our test to make it scalable for the Pac-12, which allows us to deliver results within 24 hours of receipt of the sample for testing. We are excited to partner with the Pac-12 and look forward to helping keep their athletic programs running safely.”
Each Pac-12 institution currently has RT-PCR testing practices and protocols in place for their athletics departments. With the new partnership, Fulgent Genetics will be able to serve as a supplemental resource for each athletics department. The RT-PCR testing program from Fulgent Genetics will be driven by the new Fulgent Enterprise COVID-19 Screening Platform, which provides an end-to-end solution for routine and repeat testing, including onsite testing for student-athletes and staff, 24-hour results and mobile delivery and interface.
For more information about COVID-19 testing options from Fulgent Genetics please visit fulgentgenetics.com/COVID19.