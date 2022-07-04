How a Pac-12/Big 12 Merger Might Look
Reports are running rampant regarding what the Pac-12 or its members might or should do now. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado officials reportedly will talk to Big 12 Conference officials this week about joining that conference. Oregon and Washington, the two most attractive Pac-12 programs, seem to be itching to leave. The Pac-12 is looking to add schools. It’s been reported that all 10 remaining Pac-12 schools have reached out to other conferences to see whether they would be accepted.
None of this looks good for Cal.
One option being reported that could save the Golden Bears is a merger of the Pac-12 and Big 12, which presumably has been considered by both conferences and could be discussed further this week along with the possible move of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado to the Big 12.
Bill Moos, a now-retired former athletic director at Washington State, Oregon and Nebraska, told 247 Sports a Pac-12/Big 12 merger makes sense.
Third, barring a deeper dive into the pros and cons, he believes a merger of the Pac-12 and Big XII holds tremendous intrigue as long as it's not a cherry-pick approach that might leave a school like Washington State on the sidelines.
So what would a Pac-12/Big 12 merger look like?
We offer three possible formats.
Format No. 1 -- Two eight-team divisions
This would give the Pac-12/Big 12 conference (the Western 16 Conference?) 16 teams, like the SEC and Big Ten will have eventually.
The shortcoming is that six of the 22 members of the two conferences would be left out. Cal would be in jeopardy of being omitted, but Oregon State and Washington State are more likely to be the Pac-12 castoffs, while Central Florida, Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia might bite the dust in the Big 12. Kansas and Arizona would be kept for basketball reasons. Rivalries between Cal and Stanford and Utah and BYU would be preserved by putting them in the same division, but some rivalries, such as Kansas-Kansas State would have to be scheduled as nonconference contests.
Some of these schools might not meet the standards that the Pac-12 has espoused, but this is a new world where ideologies may have to be modified to survive.
Here’s a look at what it might look like:
West Division
Arizona
Arizona State
BYU
Cal
Oregon
Stanford
Utah
Washington
.
Midwest Division
Baylor
Cincinnati
Colorado
Houston
Kansas
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
Each team would play its seven division opponents, two rotating opponents from the other division and three nonconference games. Division winners would face each other in the Western 16 Conference title game.
.
Format Option No. 2 – Three seven-team divisions
Three six-team divisions or three eight-team division are also possible, but seven-team divisions seem to solve the most issues, although it would still eliminate three schools.
West Division
Arizona
Arizona State
Cal
Oregon
Oregon State
Stanford
Washington
.
Mountain Division
Baylor
BYU
Colorado
Utah
Houston
Texas Tech
TCU
.
Midwest Division
Cincinnati
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
Iowa State
UCF
Each team would play all six opponents in its division, three rotating opponents in the other divisions and three nonconference foes. The two division winners with the best record or the two teams with the best CFP ranking would meet for the conference title. A radical idea would have three division winners and a second-place teams with the highest CFP ranking compete in a four-team playoff. It would require an extra game, but nearly everything could be pushed through with the NCAA’s power dwindling by the day.
The big question: Is 21 teams simply too many? All rules about conference size seem to have been tossed aside.
.
Format Option No. 3 – Four six-team divisions.
This would include all 10 remaining Pac-12 members, all 12 eventual Big 12 members and two additional schools that would be invited to join – say, SMU and Memphis.
West Division
Cal
Oregon
Oregon State
Stanford
Washington
Washington State
.
Mountain Division
Arizona
Arizona State
BYU
Colorado
Texas Tech
Utah
.
Midwest Division
Baylor
Houston
Kansas
Kansas State
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
.
Mideast Division
Cincinnati
SMU
TCU
UCF
West Virginia
Memphis
Each team would play its five division opponents, four rotating opponents from the other divisions and three nonconference games. The winners of the four divisions would play semifinal games, with the winners of those games playing a championship game.
The obvious problem is that 24 teams may create a logistical nightmare for many sports, including football, and may be too many members to create any kind of conference unity. Formulating a basketball schedule may be difficult and would require playing each conference opponent just once.
It would be interesting though.
.
Cover photo by Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
.
.