Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Utah-Ohio State in Rose; Oregon-Oklahoma in Alamo

The six Pac-12 bowl-eligible teams learned their postseason destination and opponent Sunday afternoon.

Pac-12 champion Utah, which moved up to No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will play in the Rose Bowl for the first time ever, and the Utes' opponent will be Ohio State, which is No. 6 in the CFP rankings.

Oregon, which looks like it will lose head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami (Fla.), will head to San Antonio to face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. The Sooners will be without head coach Lincoln Riley, who is now the head coach at USC.

The next bowl in the pecking order for Pac-12 tie-ins is the Las Vegas Bowl, and that bowl selected Arizona State to face Wisconsin.

UCLA got the invitation to the Holiday Bowl, where the Bruins will North Carolina State.

The Sun Bowl will feature Washington State against Miami (Fla.). If Cristobal is hired as the Miami coach as expected, he probably will not be the Hurricanes' coach for that game against the Cougars.

The final Pac-12 bowl berth went to Oregon State, which will face Mountain West champion Utah State in the LA Bowl.

Cover photo by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports