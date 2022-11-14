Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 3 Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff
Despite the losses by Oregon and UCLA on Saturday, not everyone had given up on the Pac-12 getting a team into the College Football Playoff.
Three of the nine respected experts we cited who posted bowl projections this week predict that USC will be one of the four teams in CFP national championship.
However, there is a lot of variation on postseason destinations of Pac-12 teams. Although three sites have the Trojans in the CFP, one projects USC to be in the Las Vegas Bowl, which is fourth on the Pac-12 pecking order of bowl tie-ins after the possible CFP berth.
One expert (247 Sports) predicted that Washington would be the Pac-12's representative in the Rose Bowl, but another (College Football News) had the Huskies in the LA Bowl, which is last on the list of of Pac-12 bowl destinations.
Otherwise Oregon and USC shared the distinction as the Pac-12 teams most often cited as being Rose Bowl bound.
Two games this week -- Utah at Oregon and USC at UCLA -- should help straighten things out.
The Pac-12 bowl tie-ins, with their dates and venues, are list at the end of the projections.
Here are the Pac-12 and CFP bowl projections from our nine experts:
.
Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. USC
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – UCF vs. Tennessee
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Syracuse
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State
.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. Tennessee
Bonagura: Oregon's second loss makes it more likely that a second SEC team will get in because now USC is the only viable option from the Pac-12. If USC finishes 12-1 and its only loss is a one-point defeat at Utah, it will be in a strong spot (especially if the Trojans were to beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game). Then there are Tennessee and LSU. If LSU beats Georgia, I have a hard time believing the committee wouldn't include the SEC champion Tigers. And if Georgia wins, Tennessee could be sitting right there as a one-loss SEC team with its only defeat to the Dawgs.
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Ohio State
Cotton Bowl – North Carolina vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force
.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. USC
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Schlabach: After Oregon and UCLA fell this past weekend, I'm picking USC to win the Pac-12 and get the fourth spot. If the Trojans fall, Tennessee would be next in line. Clemson, North Carolina and LSU also remain in the hunt. LSU would probably get a spot if it wins its next two games against UAB and Texas A&M, then upsets No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Alabama vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Team that hurt its cause the most:
Bonagura: Oregon and UCLA were in similar spots going into the week as one-loss Pac-12 teams that would have been viable CFP candidates if they won out. Both showed they aren't quite good enough, with Oregon losing to Washington and UCLA getting embarrassed by Arizona.
Schlabach: UCLA was in great position to get to the Pac-12 title game. The Bruins' only loss was at Oregon and they host rival USC at the Rose Bowl next week. The Bruins might have gotten caught looking ahead in a 34-28 loss to Arizona at home. UCLA's defense had no answer for quarterback Jayden de Laura, who threw for 315 yards and had three touchdowns (one rushing).
.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
(Palm has USC No. 5 in his projected final CFP rankings, with Michigan No. 6)
Rose Bowl -- USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Washington vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Wake Forest
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Arizona vs. Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. SMU
.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs UCF
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – USC vs. Florida
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Read More
First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Iowa State
Liberty Bowl – Arizona vs. Oklahoma
.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Crawford: Washington's win over Oregon opened the door wide open for one-loss USC -- and several other playoff hopefuls -- to shift their eyes to the next few weeks. If the Trojans win out and Georgia beats LSU in the SEC Championship Game, there's a good chance Lincoln Riley's squad makes the final four at 12-1 now that the Ducks are out of the mix. Beating UCLA and Notre Dame over the next two games puts USC one win away from a possible opportunity in a semifinal. A loss by TCU would help.
Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Michigan
Crawford: Big Ten runner-up against the highest-rated finisher from the Pac-12 not in the playoff? There's still much debate at the top of that league and how things will shake out over the final few weeks of the regular season. However, the Big Ten title picture is more clear — the loser of Michigan-Ohio State likely goes to the Rose Bowl unless that matchup features an epic finish. That could bring chaos for the selection committee. The Huskies posted one of college football's most impressive wins of the season at Oregon, turning back a late deficit to snap one of college football's longest home winning streaks. This team would be in the playoff race right now had it not lost back to back Pac-12 matchups earlier this season by a single possession each.
Cotton Bowl – LSU vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Arkansas
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – UCF vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. North Texas
.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – UCF vs. TCU
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas Tech
Gasparilla Bowl – Arizona vs. Miami-Fla.
.
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Syracuse
LA Bowl – Boise State vs. Cincinnati
First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
.
Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:
College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.
1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.
1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.
2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.
3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC
4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC
5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC
6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.
First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.
Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.
Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.
NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.
.
Cover photo of Caleb Williams is by Kiyoshi Mio, USA TODAY Sports
.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport