Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 3 Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff

Despite the losses by Oregon and UCLA on Saturday, not everyone had given up on the Pac-12 getting a team into the College Football Playoff.

Three of the nine respected experts we cited who posted bowl projections this week predict that USC will be one of the four teams in CFP national championship.

However, there is a lot of variation on postseason destinations of Pac-12 teams. Although three sites have the Trojans in the CFP, one projects USC to be in the Las Vegas Bowl, which is fourth on the Pac-12 pecking order of bowl tie-ins after the possible CFP berth.

One expert (247 Sports) predicted that Washington would be the Pac-12's representative in the Rose Bowl, but another (College Football News) had the Huskies in the LA Bowl, which is last on the list of of Pac-12 bowl destinations.

Otherwise Oregon and USC shared the distinction as the Pac-12 teams most often cited as being Rose Bowl bound.

Two games this week -- Utah at Oregon and USC at UCLA -- should help straighten things out.

The Pac-12 bowl tie-ins, with their dates and venues, are list at the end of the projections.

Here are the Pac-12 and CFP bowl projections from our nine experts:

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. USC

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCF vs. Tennessee

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Syracuse

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Missouri

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. Tennessee

Bonagura: Oregon's second loss makes it more likely that a second SEC team will get in because now USC is the only viable option from the Pac-12. If USC finishes 12-1 and its only loss is a one-point defeat at Utah, it will be in a strong spot (especially if the Trojans were to beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game). Then there are Tennessee and LSU. If LSU beats Georgia, I have a hard time believing the committee wouldn't include the SEC champion Tigers. And if Georgia wins, Tennessee could be sitting right there as a one-loss SEC team with its only defeat to the Dawgs.

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – North Carolina vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. USC

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU

Schlabach: After Oregon and UCLA fell this past weekend, I'm picking USC to win the Pac-12 and get the fourth spot. If the Trojans fall, Tennessee would be next in line. Clemson, North Carolina and LSU also remain in the hunt. LSU would probably get a spot if it wins its next two games against UAB and Texas A&M, then upsets No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Alabama vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Team that hurt its cause the most:

Bonagura: Oregon and UCLA were in similar spots going into the week as one-loss Pac-12 teams that would have been viable CFP candidates if they won out. Both showed they aren't quite good enough, with Oregon losing to Washington and UCLA getting embarrassed by Arizona.

Schlabach: UCLA was in great position to get to the Pac-12 title game. The Bruins' only loss was at Oregon and they host rival USC at the Rose Bowl next week. The Bruins might have gotten caught looking ahead in a 34-28 loss to Arizona at home. UCLA's defense had no answer for quarterback Jayden de Laura, who threw for 315 yards and had three touchdowns (one rushing).

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU

(Palm has USC No. 5 in his projected final CFP rankings, with Michigan No. 6)

Rose Bowl -- USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Washington vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Wake Forest

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Arizona vs. Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. SMU

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs UCF

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – USC vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Iowa State

Liberty Bowl – Arizona vs. Oklahoma

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Crawford: Washington's win over Oregon opened the door wide open for one-loss USC -- and several other playoff hopefuls -- to shift their eyes to the next few weeks. If the Trojans win out and Georgia beats LSU in the SEC Championship Game, there's a good chance Lincoln Riley's squad makes the final four at 12-1 now that the Ducks are out of the mix. Beating UCLA and Notre Dame over the next two games puts USC one win away from a possible opportunity in a semifinal. A loss by TCU would help.

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Michigan

Crawford: Big Ten runner-up against the highest-rated finisher from the Pac-12 not in the playoff? There's still much debate at the top of that league and how things will shake out over the final few weeks of the regular season. However, the Big Ten title picture is more clear — the loser of Michigan-Ohio State likely goes to the Rose Bowl unless that matchup features an epic finish. That could bring chaos for the selection committee. The Huskies posted one of college football's most impressive wins of the season at Oregon, turning back a late deficit to snap one of college football's longest home winning streaks. This team would be in the playoff race right now had it not lost back to back Pac-12 matchups earlier this season by a single possession each.

Cotton Bowl – LSU vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Arkansas

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCF vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. North Texas

College Football News

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCF vs. TCU

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas Tech

Gasparilla Bowl – Arizona vs. Miami-Fla.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Missouri

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – Boise State vs. Cincinnati

First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.

