Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff
Most college football experts expect USC to be one of the four teams to participate in the College Football Playoff. At least that's the way they see it this week.
Nine of the 11 reputable bowl-projection sites we cited this week predicted that the Trojans will be one of the four teams that will play for the national championship. One site named Michigan as the fourth team in the CFP and one other had Clemson in that slot.
In any case, USC must beat Notre Dame this weekend and also win the Pac-12 championship game against another quality opponent on Friday, December 2, to got to the CFP.
All but two of the 11 experts project Oregon to be the Pac-12’s representative in the Rose Bowl.
The Pac-12 bowl tie-ins, dates and sites are listed at the end of this story.
Here are the Pac-12 bowl projections of the 11 sites:
Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Tulane vs. LSU
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wyoming
Peach (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Team that helped itself the most: Bonagura: USC. It took a thrilling effort to escape the Rose Bowl with a win against rival UCLA and take a significant step forward in the CFP race. The Trojans' playoff odds improved more than any team in the country after that win was coupled with Tennessee's loss.
Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Alabama vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Matchup I'd be most excited to see. Bonagura: Give me USC-Georgia in the Peach Bowl. It's been a long time since the Pac-12 has been relevant on the national stage, and while the Trojans would be a decisive underdog in that matchup, it would be a compelling storyline with USC on its way out of the conference.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Tennessee vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Wake Forest
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Florida
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – TCU vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Smith: At this point, we'll stick with Clemson at No. 4, but acknowledge that USC has gained significant ground in its last true road game. However, that was one stop of a three-part journey. Let's see how the rest of it goes.
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Arkansas
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State
Read More
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Tennessee vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Tennessee vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Boise State vs. Houston
First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Crawford: Things are set up well for USC, who beat UCLA on Saturday and now have a chance to win out against nationally ranked Notre Dame and Oregon to potentially make the final four. We moved USC into the playoff last week given the opportunity ahead for Lincoln Riley's team, and Tennessee's loss to South Carolina propped the door wide open. Georgia will grab the No. 1 seed if the Bulldogs win out and take the SEC.
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Tennessee vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Florida
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State
Liberty Bowl – Arizona vs. Oklahoma
Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Penn State
Cotton Bowl – Coastal Carolina vs. Tennessee
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Vanderbilt
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Gasparilla Bowl – Oregon State vs. Cincinnati
Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:
College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.
1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.
1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.
2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.
3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC
4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC
5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC
6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.
First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.
Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.
Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.
NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.
Cover photo of …………….., USA TODAY Sports
Cover photo of USC coach Lincoln Riley by Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
