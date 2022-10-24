Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon Picked for Rose Bowl -- For Now

Oregon, the only Pac-12 team unbeaten in conference play, is a near unanimous choice of our nine college football experts to represent the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl. And almost all of them predict that Michigan will be the Ducks’ opponent in Pasadena.

The only two sites that did not put Oregon in the Rose Bowl were CBS Sports, which placed the Ducks in the Cotton Bowl, and College Football News, which projected that the Ducks will play in a national semifinal game against Ohio State. That suggests that CFN expects the Ducks to finish 12-1 while the College Football Playoff committee overlooks the Ducks’ 49-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN comments that Oregon was the team that helped itself the most this week, saying this:

Oregon: The Ducks have almost zero margin for error considering their blowout loss to Georgia to open the season, but they're undefeated since then and are the only team in the Pac-12 without a conference loss. They were dominant in a win against previously undefeated UCLA, and while they would still need several things to break right for a realistic shot at the playoff, they avoided elimination with the win over the Bruins.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN says Michigan vs. Oregon is the matchup he’d most like to see, commenting this:

Michigan vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl would be a fun one. The Wolverines didn't play Saturday, but they've played very well so far this season. Ducks first-year coach Dan Lanning has done a tremendous job bouncing back from an ugly defeat against Georgia in the opener.

Schlaback also cited UCLA as the team that hurt itself the most, with this reasoning:

UCLA: Ole Miss' second-half no-show was ugly, but so was UCLA's effort at Oregon. The Bruins had been pretty good on defense, but the Ducks piled up 545 yards of offense, including 262 rushing. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns. As disappointing as the loss was for the Bruins, they'll still have a chance to get things right and stay in the thick of the Pac-12 race. Their Nov. 19 showdown against USC at the Rose Bowl still looms large.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network moved the Bruins all the way down to the Sun Bowl in his bowl projections.

Cal has lost three games in a row and sits at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12 heading into Saturday’s home game against Oregon, but one of our nine bowl experts still has the Golden Bears in a bowl game. ESPN’s Schlabach projects that Cal will play Louisiana (the Ragin’ Cajuns) in the First Responder Bowl.

A list of the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins as well as their dates and venues are provided at the end of this report:

Here are the projections of our nine experts, including their predicted national semifinal pairings:

.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCLA vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

Independence Bowl – Washington State vs. Army

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Louisiana

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. TCU

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

College Football News

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. LSU

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Virginia

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Duke

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – No selection

.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Georgia Tech

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Purdue

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Arkansas

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Fresno State vs. Tulsa

First Responder Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Syracuse

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. LSU

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Air Force

.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selection based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.

.

Cover photo of Oregon football is by Ben Lonergan, The Register Guard, USA TODAY NETWORK

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport