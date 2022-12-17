Oregon State Halts Pac-12's Bowl Losing Streak

A Pac-12 team won a bowl game on Saturday, which is a bigger accomplishment than you might think.

Oregon State’s dominant 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl ended a run of seven straight bowl losses by Pac-12 teams. The conference hadn’t won a postseason game since the 2019 season, having gone 0-2 in bowl games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 0-5 last year. The Pac-12’s most recent postseason win was Oregon’s one-point victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl following the 2019 season.

The Beavers' win was also a big deal for the Oregon State football program. The Beavers end the season with a 10-4 record, the first time they have won at least 10 games since 2006 and only the third time in Oregon State history that the Beavers had double-digit wins. The other time was 2000, when Jonathan Smith was the starting quarterback for an Oregon State team that finished 11-1, including a 41-9 victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

On Saturday, Smith was the head coach of a Beavers team that nearly ended Florida's streak of 435 consecutive games without being shut out. But the Gators extended it to 436 with an otherwise meaninless 40-yard field goal by Adam Mihalik with 37 seconds left in the game.

The team Florida put on the field Saturday would not be compared with some of the SEC’s powerful squads, though. The Gators finished 6-7 for the second straight year, the first time since 1978-79 Florida had consecutive losing seasons. These Gators went just 3-5 in the SEC this season, and they played the Las Vegas Bowl without quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is projected to be an early NFL draft pick and opted out of the bowl game.

Instead Florida’s starting quarterback was Jack Miller III, which had not taken a single snap during the regular season and looked inexperienced while completing 13-of-22 passes for 180 yards.

Meanwhile, Ben Gulbranson was the Beavers’ starting quarterback, but Smith gave backup Tristan Gebbia significant playing time in the second quarter. Gebbia complete 5-of-6 passes and Gulberson was 12-for-19 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Standout Oregon State freshman running back Damien Martinez had to leave the game in the first quarter with apparent shoulder injury, but Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 107 yards in his absence.

