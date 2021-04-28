Predicting the Order Pac-12 Players Will Be Taken in NFL Draft

Oregon's Penei Sewell will be the first Pac-12 player drafted, but which others will be taken early? Check out the over/under for where players from the conference will be picked

The Pac-12 typically has a number of players taken in the first round of the NFL draft, and although Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is expected to be taken within the first 10 picks, he is one of just two players from the conference likely to go in Thursday's opening round.

Which other players from the conference will be drafted, and when?

Alabama could have more players taken in the first round than the entire Pac-12 does in the first two rounds combined. No matter. It's how they perform at the pro level that matters.

If you are a betting person, you can go to the end of this report and check out the SportBettingDime over/under lines of the slot when players from Oregon, Washington, USC, Stanford and other Pac-12 schools will be drafted.

Here is our guess of the order in which Pac-12 players will taken in this week's NFL draft (with the predicted round he will be drafted in parentheses):

1. Penei Sewell, Oregon, offensive tackle (first round, among the first eight picks)

2. Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, offensive guard (mid-to-late first round)

3. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington, defensive tackle (early second round)

4. Joe Tryon, Washington, outside linebacker (second round)

5. Jevon Holland, Oregon, safety (second round)

6. Elijah Molden, Washington, cornerback (second/third round)

7. Walker Little, Stanford, offensive tackle (third round)

8. Davis Mills, Stanford, quarterback (third round)

9. Paulson Adebo, Stanford, cornerback (third round)

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, wide receiver (third round)

11. Jay Tufele, USC, defensive tackle (third round)

12. Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon, cornerback (fourth round)

13. Marlon Tuipulotu, USC, defensive tackle (fourth round)

14. Demetric Felton, UCLA, running back (fourth round)

15. Keith Taylor, Washington, cornerback (fourth/fifth round)

16. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, defensive tackle (fourth/fifth round)

17. Drew Dalman, Stanford, center (fourth/fifth round)

18. Talanoa Hufanga, USC, safety (fifth round)

19. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State, outside linebacker (fifth round)

20. Simi Fehoko, Stanford, wide receiver (fifth round)

21. Frank Darby, Arizona State, wide receiver (fifth/sixth round)

22. Camryn Bynum, Cal, cornerback (fifth/sixth round)

23. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, running back (sixth round)

24. Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, cornerback (sixth/seventh round)

25. Brady Breeze, Oregon, safety (seventh round)

26. Curtis Robinson, Stanford, inside linebacker (seventh round)

27. Olaijah Griffin, USC, cornerback (seventh round)

28. Gary Brightwell, Arizona, running back (seventh round)

Other Pac-12 players who might get drafted: Hunter Kampmoyer, Washington, tight end; Mustafa Johnson, Colorado, defensive lineman; Connor Wedington, Stanford, wide receiver; Will Sherman, Colorado, offensive tackle; Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State, safety; Tyler Vaughns, USC, wide receiver; Roy Lopez, Arizona, defensive tackle, CJ Verdell, Oregon, running back; Austin Faoliu, Oregon, defensive tackle; Nahshon Wright, Oregon State, cornerback.

The SportsBettingDime over/under line on the overall draft spot the following players will be drafted

OREGON

Penei Sewell: 5.5

Jevon Holland: 53.5

Thomas Graham: 101.5

Deommodore Lenoir: 201.5

Hunter Kampmoyer: 259.5

WASHINGTON

Levi Onwuzurike: 46.5

Elijah Molden: 56.5

Joe Tryon: 58.5

Keith Taylor: 215.5

USC

Alijah Vera-Tucker: 16.5

Amon Ra St. Brown: 80.5

Jay Tufele: 104.5

Marlon Tuipulotu: 128.5

STANFORD

Paulson Adebo: 78.5

Walker Little: 46.5

Davis Mills: 72.5.

Simi Fehoko: 175.5

UCLA

Demetric Felton: 144.5

Osa Odighizuwa: 85.5

ARIZONA STATE

Frank Darby (WR, Arizona State): 185.5

CAL

Camryn Bynum 140.5

ARIZONA

Gary Brightwell 240.5

COLORADO

Will Sherman: 299.5

OREGON STATE

Jermar Jefferson: 215.5

Cover photo of Penei Sewell by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

