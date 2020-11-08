Pac-12 Football Notebook: Odd Heroes in Odd Start to Odd Season

The 2020 Pac-12 season was strange before it even started, with a November start and two season-opening games canceled because of the coronavirus, so it should come as no surprise that the first weekend featured unlikely stars.

*---Bru McCoy originally committed to USC in January 2019, flipped to Texas, transferred back to USC, sat out last season with a mysterious illness and was not a major factor in the Trojans’ 28-27 comeback win over Arizona State on Saturday until the closing minutes.

With 2:52 left in a game USC trailed by 13 points, McCoy caught a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth down that was not intended for him. The pass was tipped high in the air by intended receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the ball landed in the hands of the unguarded McCoy several yards away.

Then McCoy was told on the sidelines he would be needed on the Trojans’ ensuing onside kick attempt, even though he had never practiced with that unit. He recovered the kick, setting up the Trojans’ game-winning touchdown.

His description of his onside kick recovery? “Honestly, I thought I messed up.”

*---Shortly before Washington State’s game against Oregon State, it was learned that running back Max Borghi, a preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selection, would not play, apparently because of a back injury. It was later learned he was one of 32 WSU players – yes, I said 32 – who were unavailable for Saturday’s game against Oregon State. (Coach Nick Rolovich did not say how many of them were absent for virus reasons.)

Borghi’ replacement was Deon McIntosh, who responded by rushing for 147 yards – the most by a Cougars play in 13 years – in Washington State’s 38-28 victory. It was not the first 100-yard game for McIntosh, who had gained 124 yards against North Carolina in 2017 while playing for Notre Dame.

*---WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura is a true freshman from Hawaii whose full name is “Jayden Pukonakona ha’awi mai na makua ha ‘ele mai Kahiapo e wili ‘ia me ke aloha Peters de Laura.”

That won’t fit on the back of the Cougars’ jersey, but people will know who he is after he completed 18-of-33 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one pick while also running for 43 yards in the Cougars’ victory.

*---After three years as a backup quarterback at Colorado, Sam Noyer was moved to safety last season under first-year head coach Mel Tucker, and he played in four games on defense in 2019. After that season, Noyer entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, assuming his time in Boulder was finished.

New Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell convinced him to stay and try to win the starting quarterback job, which Noyer did, completing 20-of-31 passes for 257 yards and rushing for 64 more in Colorado’s 48-42 victory over UCLA.

*---Colorado revealed early last week that Alex Fontenot, the team’s leading rusher last season, would miss the opener with an undisclosed injury and may miss the entire season.

His replacement was Jarek Broussard, who had missed his entire redshirt freshman season in 2019 with a knee injury. On Saturday he rushed for 187 yards, the most by a Colorado player in his first start in 47 years.

*---When Penei Sewell, considered the best offensive lineman in the country, opted out of the 2020 season, Oregon was left with no returning starters on the offensive line, creating questions about the Ducks' offense.

But in the 35-14 win over Stanford, the Ducks rushed for 269 yards, the most by any Pac-12 team on Saturday, and did not allow any sacks.

*---If Stanford quarterback Jack West had had a big day as a replacement for Davis Mills (virus-related absence), the unlikely scenarios would have been complete. West was 13-for-19 for 154 yards, but the Cardinal lost to nationally-ranked Oregon 35-14.

Pac-12 in the Rankings

Oregon moved up one spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press top-25 rankings released Sunday.

USC held steady at No. 20, while four other Pac-12 schools received voting points -- Utah (33), Washington (21), Arizona State (11) and Cal (3).

Four for the No. 4

4 – Number of turnovers committed by USC, and the Trojans still won.

4 – Number of turnovers committed by UCLA, and the Bruins nearly won, overcoming much of a 35-7 deficit before losing losing 48-42 after a failed onside kick attempt with 1:45 left.

4 – Number of field-goal attempts missed in four tries on Saturday by Stanford kicker Jet Toner, who made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts last year and 14-of-15 in 2018. His misses Saturday came from 48, 40, 35 and 27 yards. “He had a bad day today,” Stanford coach David Shaw said.

4 – Number of receptions in his first career start by UCLA tight end Greg Dulich, who turned those four catches in 126 receiving yards.

Quarterbacks on the run

Two Pac-12 quarterbacks rushed for more than 100 yards on Saturday. Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels ran for 111 yards, and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson Robinson had 109 yards on the ground.

They had something else in common. Both lost.

Quotes of the day

“Tough to find that out a couple hours before the game.” – Stanford David Shaw, regarding not having starting quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Connor Wedington available for the Oregon game for virus-related reasons.

“I’m not sure.” – Shaw, on whether Mills will play next week against Colorado.

