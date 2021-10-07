    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Pac-12 Football Picks: Stanford Is a Two-Touchdown Underdog to ASU

    Point spread for that Friday night game has fluctuated. Oregon State, USC, UCLA favored
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Only four Pac-12 games are scheduled for this weekend, and the big one takes place in Tempe, Arizona.

    Stanford, which handed Oregon its first loss last week, heads to the desert to face Arizona State in a Friday night game that will be televised nationally in ESPN.

    Stanford and Arizona State have not met since 2018, and this game is a tough one to pick as indicated by the fact that the point spread has been changing through the week.

    Despite its upset of the Ducks, Stanford opened as a 12-point underdog to the Sun Devils, who defeated UCLA in strong showing in Pasadena last week. But the point spread was down to 10 1/2 in some books and 9 1/2 in others by Sunday afternoon. Then, on Monday, the spread was back up to 11 points, and by Wednesday it was up to 13 points.

    On Thursday the consensus spread on Vegas Insider was holding steady at 13 points, although some places had it at 12 1/2 and other at 13 1/2.

    Here’s how we see the four games, picking against the spread.

    All picks against the spread

    Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

    Last week: Jake 2-3, Jeff 1-4

    This season: Jake 26-18-1, Jeff 20-24-1

    .

    FRIDAY

    STANFORD (plus-13) at ARIZONA STATE, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

    Jake: Arizona State was impressive against UCLA, but the Cardinal has wins over Oregon and USC the latter on the road, and is not likely to lose by two touchdowns with Tanner McKee at quarterback. Pick: Stanford

    Jeff: This will be a tough assignment for Tanner McKee, but the Cardinal ought to be able to cover this spread. Pick: Stanford

    .

    SATURDAY

    OREGON STATE (minus-3.5) at WASHINGTON STATE, 1 p.m., Pac-12

    Jake: WSU seems to be getting better, especially in defending the run, which is Oregon State’s strength. But the Beavers are on a roll. Pick: Oregon State

    Jeff: I’m become a Beaver Believer. Pick: Oregon State

    .

    UTAH (plus-3) at USC, 5 p.m., FOX

    Jake: Kedon Slovis is likely to be the Trojans’ quarterback for at least one more week. Utah has the advantage of coming off a bye, but the Utes don’t score enough points. Pick: USC

    Jeff: This one is tough, but USC is 9-0 all-time vs. the Utes at the L.A. Coliseum. Pick: USC

    .

    UCLA (minus-16) at ARIZONA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

    Jake: Defensively, Arizona is not that bad, but the question is whether it can score enough points to cover. I think they will score just enough in a night game at Tucson with Jordan McCloud at quarterback. Pick: Arizona

    Jeff: Arizona has not scored more than 19 points in a game this season. I did the math and I’m pretty sure the Bruins can put up 35 in this one. Pick: UCLA

    .

    Cover photo of Jayden Daniels by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Jayden Daniels Kirby Lee (3)
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Picks: Stanford Is a Two-Touchdown Underdog to ASU

    42 seconds ago
    Andrew Vaughn receives congratulations after scoring a run.
    Other Sports

    Playoffs are the Next Chapter in Andrew Vaughn's Rookie Season

    8 hours ago
    charmin smith and coaches
    Basketball

    Cal Hoops Coach Charmin Smith Competes in Muay Thai Fight

    18 hours ago
    Marvin Jones Jason Vinlove 2
    Football

    Cal in NFL Fantasy Leagues: Start Marvin Jones Jr., Not Jared Goff

    18 hours ago
    Sam Alajiki (left)_Jordan Shepherd (right)_Practice (Credit - CK Hicks-Cal Athletics) 2
    Basketball

    Cal Hoping Three Athletic Freshmen Can Alter the Look of This Team

    20 hours ago
    Kamari Pleasant Soobum Im
    Football

    Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Will Washington Get Shut Out?

    23 hours ago
    Jordan Kunaszyk Paul Rutherford
    Football

    Ex-Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk Signed to Washington's Active Roster

    Oct 5, 2021
    stanley mckenzie
    Football

    Cal Football: Nose Guard Stanley McKenzie Out for the Season

    Oct 5, 2021