Here we are, three weeks from Thanksgiving and the Pac-12 football is starting already. That means it’s time to make our Pac-12 picks.

Two years ago, when we debuted this feature, Jake Curtis got the better of me. I evened the score last season. What happens in 2020 is anyone’s guess.

The Pac-12 has arranged a series of attractive games for Week 1 of its abbreviated schedule. Specifically, Washington at Cal, Stanford at Oregon and Arizona State at USC are headline games.

Sadly, fans won’t be allowed to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For your convenience, we provide kickoff times and TV listings for all games.

We only hope the Bears’ game against Washington survives the next couple days after a Cal player tested positive on Wednesday.

So we’re more than ready to go. Enjoy the season!

WEEK 1 PAC-12 PICKS

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (lines as of Tuesday)

Last season: Jeff 76-63, Jake 72-67

Saturday

*** Arizona State (plus-11) at USC (9 a.m., FOX)

Jake: This game is starting at 9 a.m., which is a recipe for surprises. ASU QB Jayden Daniels won’t outshine USC’s Kedon Slovis, but he will do enough to keep it close. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: This is viewed as the Pac-12 South championship game and even if that’s a bit premature, the Trojans can take charge in the division with a win at home. Could be some offensive fireworks here. Pick: USC

*** Arizona (plus-14) at Utah (12:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake: Utah has myriad questions on offense with the departure of its two best players (QB Tyler Huntley, RB Zack Moss). The Wildcats are bad, but they will stay close in a low-scoring game. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: Yes, the Utes must reload but they have beaten Arizona four years in a row, by an average of nearly 20 points. Pick: Utah

*** UCLA (minus-7) at Colorado (4 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake: The Chip Kelly offense should finally start to kick in with experienced QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Colorado has weaknesses all over the place. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: I’m not enamored by either of these teams, but one of them is definitely worse than the other. Pick: UCLA

*** Stanford (plus-10.5) at Oregon (4:30 p.m., ABC)

Jake: I am among those who believe Oregon is overrated based on their losses on offense. The Cardinal are better than projected, though they may not win the game. Pick: Stanford

Jeff: Stanford travels to Eugene without two defensive starters — cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and linebacker Gabe Reid, both shelved by injuries. The Ducks are eager to make a point, and Stanford could pay the price. Pick: Oregon

*** Washington State (minus-1.5) at Oregon State (7:30 p.m., FS1)

Jake: If the Beavers can prevent WSU RB Max Borghi from having a big day, Oregon State should prevail. That’s a big if, though. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: The Beavers are a bit more settled at this point than the Cougars. A bit. Pick: Oregon State

*** Washington (minus-1) at Cal (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Jake: I see this as a tossup game, and the betting line has been shrinking. Pick: Cal

Jeff: The Huskies may be much tougher in a month when they have settled in with a starting quarterback. This is a good time to face UW. So, if the game is played . . . Pick: Cal

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox discusses the challenge presented by Washington's defense:

