SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Pac-12 Football Picks: It's Not Just Who Will Win . . . Who Will Play?

USC's Drake London pulls in the winning touchdown vs. Arizona State last week.Photo by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

It’s already been a bizarre Pac-12 season after just one week — a season that start two months late and had two games canceled on opening day.

Jake Curtis and I hardly distinguished ourselves, either. But just as teams have struggled to tackle well and execute crisply in their early games in a season disrupted by the coronavirus, we will find our edge.

After a collection of high-level matchups in Week 1, there isn’t quite the intrigue this week. Except, of course, on the question of whether games again will be canceled.

Cal’s visit to Arizona State — very much in doubt at the time this was published — figured to be the best game of the week. It’s a cross-division matchup of contenders. But ASU has a game under its belt and the Bears haven’t faced an opponent on the field in 319 days.

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (updated Tuesday lines)

Last weason: Jake 1-3, Jeff 1-3

Saturday

*** USC (minus-10) at Arizona (12:30 p.m., FOX)

Jake: USC was fortunate to beat Arizona State, but Trojans won’t need luck this week against an Arizona team this is playing its season opener. Pick: USC

Jeff: The Trojans have beaten Arizona seven straight times and prevailed by 27 points last season. This will be no different. Pick: USC

*** Colorado (plus-7) at Stanford (12:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake: A lot depends on whether Cardinal QB Davis Mills plays, but Buffaloes’ QB Sam Noyer showed me enough in last week’s win over UCLA. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: The Buffaloes looked pretty good offensively while beating UCLA 48-42. Not sure the Cardinal will keep up even with Mills now cleared to play. Pick: Colorado

*** Oregon (minus-10) at Washington State (4 p.m., FOX)

Jake: The Cougars’ run-and-shoot offense under freshman QB Jayden da Laura was impressive against Oregon State, but this is Oregon. Pick: Oregon

Jeff: The Cougars will be reminded that playing Oregon State is a lot different than facing the Ducks. Pick: Oregon

*** Cal (plus-4) at Arizona State (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake: ASU has the advantage of having played a game, even though it was a loss to USC. Cal has had too many ups and downs the past two weeks to be ready. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: If this game is even played, cannot figure out how Cal’s defensive line — idle for more than a week while in quarantine — will be able to shut down ASU running backs Chip Trayanum and Rachaad White, who combined for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing and receiving. Pick: Arizona State

*** Utah (minus-2) at UCLA (7:30 p.m., FOX)

Jake: UCLA made a valiant comeback attempt that fell short against Colorado, but at least it played a game, something Utah did not do. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: Still no confirmation that the Utes — coming from the hottest COVID-19 state in the Pac-12 — will play this game after having its opener canceled. But if they play play . . . Pick: Utah

*** Oregon State (plus-14) at Washington (8 p.m., FS1)

Jake: Another situation where a team that has played a game (Oregon State) has the advantage. This will be the first FBS start for some Washington QB (presumably Kevin Thomson). Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: The Huskies will be fired up to play this game after missing their trip to the Bay Area last week. And the Beavers appear to have some defensive issues. Pick: Washington

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Fantasy Experts Love Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff This Week

Fantasy gurus nearly unanimous in expecting Rams quarterback to have a big day against Seahawks on Sunday. They are less optimistic that former Cal wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. will put up numbers

Jake Curtis

Breaking: Cal-Arizona Game Canceled Because of Virus Issues at ASU

Reports of some optimism that Cal-Arizona State game will be played, possibly on Sunday, but there are also hints that there may be virus-related issues at Arizona State. Pac-12 admits error made regarding Stanford player

Jeff Faraudo

The Long Wait for the 2020 Masters Endures a 3-Hour Storm Delay on Day 1

Former Cal Star Max Homa Is at 2-Under Through 9 holes

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball Coach Mark Fox Understands What the Football Team is Going Through

No Resolution Still on the Cal-ASU Football Game, But Hoops Season is Coming Fast

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Matt Bradley Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Basketball First Team

Cal picked to finish 10th; UCLA tabbed as conference favorite in vote of conference media

Jake Curtis

Cal Still Awaiting Decision on Whether It Can Play Arizona State

Bears coach Justin Wilcox expects a decision from Berkeley Public Health by Wednesday but the city says a timetable already is laid out

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

Can Collin Morikawa Regain His PGA Championship Magic at The Masters?

Former Cal Star Has Not Been at His Best Since Winning the PGA Championship

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: Pandemic Makes Preparing Touted Freshmen Difficult

Golden Bears hope to begin season Nov. 25 against San Jose State; Cal announces one signing for class of 2021

Jake Curtis

Cal Not Making Major Position Changes to Prepare for Possible Absences vs. ASU

No official word on the status of Saturday's Cal-ASU game as of Wednesday morning, but Bears are not planning to switch players' positions to fill spots vacated by contact testing

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: 5 Questions About Arizona State Answered by Arizona Republic Writer

Will the Sun Devils be able to bounce back from the tough loss to USC in their opener?

Jake Curtis