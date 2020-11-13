It’s already been a bizarre Pac-12 season after just one week — a season that start two months late and had two games canceled on opening day.

Jake Curtis and I hardly distinguished ourselves, either. But just as teams have struggled to tackle well and execute crisply in their early games in a season disrupted by the coronavirus, we will find our edge.

After a collection of high-level matchups in Week 1, there isn’t quite the intrigue this week. Except, of course, on the question of whether games again will be canceled.

Cal’s visit to Arizona State — very much in doubt at the time this was published — figured to be the best game of the week. It’s a cross-division matchup of contenders. But ASU has a game under its belt and the Bears haven’t faced an opponent on the field in 319 days.

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (updated Tuesday lines)

Last weason: Jake 1-3, Jeff 1-3

Saturday

*** USC (minus-10) at Arizona (12:30 p.m., FOX)

Jake: USC was fortunate to beat Arizona State, but Trojans won’t need luck this week against an Arizona team this is playing its season opener. Pick: USC

Jeff: The Trojans have beaten Arizona seven straight times and prevailed by 27 points last season. This will be no different. Pick: USC

*** Colorado (plus-7) at Stanford (12:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake: A lot depends on whether Cardinal QB Davis Mills plays, but Buffaloes’ QB Sam Noyer showed me enough in last week’s win over UCLA. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: The Buffaloes looked pretty good offensively while beating UCLA 48-42. Not sure the Cardinal will keep up even with Mills now cleared to play. Pick: Colorado

*** Oregon (minus-10) at Washington State (4 p.m., FOX)

Jake: The Cougars’ run-and-shoot offense under freshman QB Jayden da Laura was impressive against Oregon State, but this is Oregon. Pick: Oregon

Jeff: The Cougars will be reminded that playing Oregon State is a lot different than facing the Ducks. Pick: Oregon

*** Cal (plus-4) at Arizona State (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake: ASU has the advantage of having played a game, even though it was a loss to USC. Cal has had too many ups and downs the past two weeks to be ready. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: If this game is even played, cannot figure out how Cal’s defensive line — idle for more than a week while in quarantine — will be able to shut down ASU running backs Chip Trayanum and Rachaad White, who combined for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing and receiving. Pick: Arizona State

*** Utah (minus-2) at UCLA (7:30 p.m., FOX)

Jake: UCLA made a valiant comeback attempt that fell short against Colorado, but at least it played a game, something Utah did not do. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: Still no confirmation that the Utes — coming from the hottest COVID-19 state in the Pac-12 — will play this game after having its opener canceled. But if they play play . . . Pick: Utah

*** Oregon State (plus-14) at Washington (8 p.m., FS1)

Jake: Another situation where a team that has played a game (Oregon State) has the advantage. This will be the first FBS start for some Washington QB (presumably Kevin Thomson). Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: The Huskies will be fired up to play this game after missing their trip to the Bay Area last week. And the Beavers appear to have some defensive issues. Pick: Washington

