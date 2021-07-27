Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Retired Mike Saffell Only Cal Player Chosen

The Golden Bears are the only conference team without an active player on the first or second team

Only one Cal player was named to the Pac-12 preseason first-team and second-team all-conference teams released Tuesday, and that one Golden Bears player will not be playing for Cal this season.

The media selected Cal's Michael Saffell as an offensive lineman on the preseason all-Pac-12 second team. But votes were submitted before Saffell announced on Friday that he is retiring from football competition as a result of a serious back injury.

No Cal players were named to the preseason first-team all-conference squad, and with the omission of Saffell, Cal was the only conference team that did not have at least one player on either the first- or second-team preseason all-Pac-12 team.

Utah had five players chosen to the first team, USC and Arizona State had four named to the first team, Washington had three, and Oregon, the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, also had three first-teamers.

USC's Kedon Slovis was voted the first-team quarterback, and Colorado's Jarek Broussard and Washington State's Max Borghi were the first-team running backs.

Cover photo of Mike Saffell by Darren Yamashitoa