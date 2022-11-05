Pac-12 Football Results: Bo Nix Helps No. 8 Oregon Win Big

Oregon quarterback No Nix had another Heisman-worthy performance in a lopsided win over Colorado Saturday, and the eighth-ranked Ducks got some help in their bid for a berth in the College Football Playoff with Georgia’s 27-13 victory over No. 1 Tennessee.

Here is a roundup of Pac-12 games (late Saturday games will be added upon completion):

No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had one receiving touchdown, two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns as Oregon (8-1., 6-0 Pac-12) remained the only Pac-12 team unbeaten in conference play with the easy win over host Colorado.

Nix finished 20-for-24 for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and Oregon running back Bucky Irving had 120 rushing yards.

Oregon won its eighth straight game, and the Ducks scored more than 40 points in each of those eight games. Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez, a transfer from Colorado, had two interceptions with 77 return yards.

Oregon’s only loss was a 49-3 to Georgia in the season opener, and Georgia’s lopsided win over Tennessee Saturday presumably helped Oregon’s image in the eyes of the CFP committee members

Colorado slipped to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Nix’s touchdown reception:

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (below) lines up in the offensive backfield and scores a touchdown to make it 21-0.

Washington State 52, Stanford 14

Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) committed four turnovers in the first half, and Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) scored 42 points and had 335 yards of offense in the first half on the Cardinal’s home field.

The Cougars didn't do much in the second half but they already had a season high in points at halftime. They started the day last in the conference in rushing, but had 306 rushing yards against the Cardinal.

Cougars running back Nakia Watson had 158 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 166 yards. WSU quarterback Cam Ward threw two touchdown passes and one touchdown run.

The Cougars are one win shy of being bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season, excluding the 2020 pandemic season.

Below is a 9-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Ollie made it 35-7:

Washington 24, No. 23 Oregon State 21

An 18-play, 92-yard drive that began with 4:33 left in the game ended with Peyton Henry’s game-winning 22-yard field goal with eight second remaining, giving the Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) the victory in Seattle on Friday night.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. entered the game as the nation’s leader in passing yards per game, and he went 30-for-52 for 298 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Friday. His one interception was returned for a touchdown by Oregon State’s Easton Mascarenas-Arnold late in the second quarter, giving the Beavers a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson was 12-for-19 for just 87 yards, but freshman running back Damien Martinez rushed for 107 yards for the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12).

Here is a touchdown pass to Jack Westover tied the game 14-14.

