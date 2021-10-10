Pac-12 Football Roundup: Washington State, Arizona State Win

Two Oregon State players gain more than 120 yards on the ground in dramatic loss to the Cougars

Two Oregon State players rushed for more than 120 yards apiece, but the Beavers were stopped one yard short of a first down at the Cougars' 5-yard line in the closing seconds, giving Washington State a 31-24 victory Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash.

It ended Oregon State's four-game winning streak and provided WSU with its eighth consecutive win over Oregon State.

Despite the loss, Oregon State remains in first place in the Pac-12 North, while Arizona State solidified its hold on first place in the Pac-12 sould with a 28-10 victory over Stanford Friday night.

Washington State 31, Oregon State 24

Washington State (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12), Oregon State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12)

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes and amassed 399 passing yards, the most by a Pac-12 player this season. That offset the work of Oregon State's B.J. Baylor, the Pac-12's leading rusher who ran for 145 yards, and Deshaun Fenwick, who ran for 127 yards and two touchdown.

Both Oregon State running backs averaged better than eight yards a carry, but the Beavers came up 1 yard shy of possible overtime.

Trailing 31-24 with no timeouts left and facing fourth-and-19 from the Cougars' 23-yard line with 43 seconds left, Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan completed a short pass to Trey Lowe, who ran across the field before being stopped at the 5-yard line, one yard short of a first down.

It had been back-and-forth to that point.

An odd interception that bounced off some hands and a WSU player's helmet before being picked off by the Cougars' Brennan Jackson got things going in the third quarter.

That halted an Oregon State threat and led to 95-yard WSU touchdown drive, which ended with Joey Hobart's 55-yard touchdown catch that put WSU ahead 17-10 late in the third quarter.

Fenwick 15-yard run late in third quarter tied game 17-17, one play after B.J. Baylor’s 50-yard run.

Lincoln Victor 14-yard TD reception made it 24-17 in favor of the Cougars early in fourth, and came one play after 58-yard reception by Travell Harris, who finished with 147 receiving yards.

Fenwick 11-yard TD run tied it 24-24 with 11:15 left, but de Laura's 1-yard scoring pass to Deon McIntosh put WSU back ahead 31-24 with 5:25 to go.

Arizona State 28, Stanford 10

Arizona State (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12), Stanford (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12)

Three big plays by the Sun Devils and Stanford’s inability to finish off productive drives with points helped Arizona State take control of the Pac-12 South with a victory over the Cardinal Friday night in Tempe, Arizona.

A 51-yard touchdown run by ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels (video below) on the Sun Devils’ first possession and a 22-yard touchdown run by Elijhah Badger on an end-around helped stake ASU to a 21-7 lead.

But the backbreaker was a clever, albeit dangerous, play by ASU defensive back Jack Jones. With ASU leading 21-10 in the third quarter, Jones intercepted a Tanner McKee pass, and while he was being tackled by Stanford receiver John Humphreys, Jones lateraled to Deandre Pierce, who ran it back 27 yards for a touchdown and a 28-10 lead.

“That kind of stuff you just do on instinct, and I’m glad it worked because if we would have fumbled it you’d see a mad head coach,” ASU head coach Herman Edwards said.

“It’s a play that will turn a game like this one,” Stanford coach David Shaw said.

ASU rolled up 255 rushing yards against a Stanford defense that ranks 122nd of 130 FBS schools in run defense.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal gained just 13 rushing yards, averaging 0.7 yards per carry. But McKee passed for 356 yards as Stanford got into Arizona State territory on 10 of its 11 possessions. However, the Cardinal scored just 10 points.

McKee came into the game with 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions, but he was picked off three times on Friday, although two of them were on tipped balls that probably should have been caught by the Cardinal receiver.

