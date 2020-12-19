FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Pac-12 Title-Game Thread: Oregon vs. USC

Follow along as updates are provided in real time for a game that began as scheduled, which is an accomplishment for the Pac-12
Pregame: The Pac-12 championship game between USC and Oregon got underway at USC Friday night, which was a weight off the shoulders of all Pac-12 officials and FOX, which is televising the game.

The Trojans entered the game as the only unbeaten Pac-12 team and carry a No. 13 College Football Playoff ranking. There seems to be no scenario that would get USC into the four-team national-championship playoff, however.

On Thursday, Oregon announced a contract extension for head coach Mario Cristobal that will run through the 2025 season. Cristobal had been rumored to be a candidate for the Auburn job.

No fans were in the stands for the title game.

Records before start of the game: Oregon (3-2) vs. USC (5-0)

FIRST HALF

First quarter

13:49 first quarter: Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, on his first play as a Ducks player, throws a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd for the first score of the game. The score was set up when Oregon's Deommodore intercepted Kedon Slovis' third pass attempt at the USC 43-yard line, and, with the help of a face-mask penalty on the 24-yard return, it gave the Ducks the ball at the USC 9-yard line. After Tyler Shough was the quarterback on Oregon's first two plays, he was replaced by Brown on third down, and he produced the touchdown. Oregon 7, USC 0

12:42 first quarter: Slovis goes 0-for-4 with an interception and a sack on USC's first two possessions. After two possessions the Trojans have zero total yards. Oregon 7, USC 0.

Cover photo of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

