Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Trying to Make Heads or Tails of This Crazy Conference

Hardly anyone seems a safe bet right now in a league without a clear pecking order.

Does it seem like there are big games every week in the Pac-12?

Or is it just the opposite? Are there no big games in the conference?

The balance in the league (translation: mediocrity) creates a parity that leads to crazy results and makes trying to pick winners almost impossible.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about the Bears' penalty issues in the second half of their 26-3 win over Colorado.

Oregon appears to be the Pac-12’s elite team, but the Ducks seem to get fired up only for the big games and perhaps lose interest the rest of the time.

Did anyone expect what’s happened at USC? At Washington? At Cal?

Is Oregon State really the Pac-12’s second-best team? Or is that undervaluing the Beavers?

Can we trust Utah, UCLA, Stanford or Arizona State to stand up and show us who they are?

When will Washington State have a head coach?

When will poor Arizona finally win a game? (Note: Cal’s trip to Tucson a week from now should have Old Blues nervous).

Here’s our best guesses at how this week’s six games will unfold:

All picks against the spread

Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

Saturday

WASHINGTON STATE (plus-15) at ARIZONA STATE, Noon, FS1

Jake: The Cougars have played pretty well the past several weeks, and they have stayed close in every game but the USC contest. Pick: Washington State

Jeff: In the QB Battle of Jaydens, ASU’s Daniels has a slight edge because of his ability to run the ball. Plus, he has a head coach. But WSU and de Laura will score enough to keep this competitive. Pick: Washington State

COLORADO (plus-24) at OREGON, 12:30 p.m., FOX

Jake: The Ducks play to the level of their opposition, and Colorado’s defense is not bad. Whether the Buffaloes can score any points is the question. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: The Buffaloes are a bad offensive team and Oregon needs to chalk style points at this time of the season to stay on the fringe of the conversation for the CFP. But the Ducks have saved their best performances for games when they feel challenged. Pick: Colorado

OREGON STATE (minus-1.5) at CAL, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: This is a small spread considering the teams’ records, so somebody knows something. Cal’s run defense is decent, and that’s the key against the Beavers. Pick: Cal

Jeff: The Beavers are scoring 35 points a game (they put up 42 in a road game vs. USC) and the Bears will need to get to at least 30 here to have a chance. They haven’t topped 26 in their past four games. Pick: Oregon State

ARIZONA (plus-21) at USC, 4 p.m, ESPNU

Jake: Arizona has been horrible on the road, but USC has been horrible at home. I expect a big game from the Wildcats . . . who will lose by only 17. Pick: Arizona Pick: Arizona

Jeff: USC has lost three of its past four games. Arizona has lost 19 in a row. Pick: USC

UCLA (plus-6.5) at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jake: The spread keeps increasing, but I don’t know why. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to play, and that’s enough for me. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: These two teams typify what’s going on in the Pac-12 this season, each teasing with an encouraging performance, then faltering. Both of them good, neither of them great. Only one of them is at home this week. Pick: Utah

WASHINGTON (plus-2.5) at STANFORD, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Jake: Washington has some key injuries and looked lousy in the close win over Arizona. The Huskies’ pass defense is pretty good, but Tanner McKee is up to the challenge. Pick: Stanford

Jeff: The Cardinal has had a bye week to sort things out. The Huskies are coming off a five-point win at Arizona. Ugh. Pick: Stanford

Cover photo of USC wide receiver Drake London being pursued by Oregon State linebacker Avery Roberts (34) by Jayne Kamin Oncea, USA Today

